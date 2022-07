There's only one day left of Amazon Prime Day 2022 , but the retail behemoth still has some killer plus-size fashion deals worth snagging before it's too late. We have simplified the process by sifting through the overwhelming amount of attractive discounts to bring you a hand-picked selection of the best plus-size clothing deals worth carting ASAP.Amazon’s been upping its plus-size retail game for some time now with designer collaborations (re: Johnathan Cohen ) and a slew of other inclusive options. Whether you’re in need of leggings that don’t quit or a breezy summer dress, there’s something to suit everybody. Shoppers can even expect deals like up to 52% off Levis or up to 30% off The Drop –Amazon’s in-house label. Ahead make your way through plus-size fashion deals galore this Prime Day.