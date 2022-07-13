Story from Amazon

27 Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals That Are Fashion-Editor Approved

Jinnie Lee
Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
If you're in the market for new shoes — be it sneakers, heels, clogs, or sandals — you'll likely find a pair or two that fit your style and budget during this year's Amazon Prime Day event, which comes to a close tonight. The throes of Amazon dot-com can be a dizzying place, so we sourced some of our fave shoe trends of 2022 that we're coveting during e-commerce's biggest week. And, yes, all of the pairs ahead were already on sale but may be on further discount now, so we suggest you add them to cart ASAP (before you risk seeing them sell out).
A few things to note: As with many Amazon products, only certain sizes and colorways may be on sale, so keep that in mind as you start clicking around for the best deals. Secondly, many products are only on sale for a limited time within this two-day Prime Day event so if you see something you like, you best snag it while it's hot. Finally, don't overlook the treasure trove of "men's" sneakers on sale, which are essentially unisex styles. To find your fit for a woman's foot, just add 1.5 to the men's size for the women's size equivalent — for example, a US men's 5.5 is a US women's 7 (or reference a shoe conversion chart for the most accuracy). Now that you've been awakened to our best shoe-shopping tips for Amazon Prime Day, do us proud and score some sweet kicks below.
If you're not an Amazon fan, click over to our coverage of the best Prime Day alternative sales.
Up to 22% Off Adidas Slides

Adidas Original Women's Adilette Slipper, $30 $21.42

Adidas
Women's Adilette Slipper
$22.86$30.00
Amazon
Slide right into this classic Adidas sandal.
Up to 44% Off Merrell Water Shoes

Merrell Women's Hydro Moc Water Shoe, $55 $30

Merrell
Women's Hydro Moc Water Shoe
$30.00$55.00
Amazon
An "ugly" shoe that transcends.
Up to 36% Off Hiking Sandals

Megnya Women's Comfortable Walking Sandals with Arch Support, $49.99 $31.99

MEGNYA
Women's Comfortable Walking Sandals With A...
$39.99$49.99
Amazon
The No. 1 best-selling shoe in the category of Women's Athletic & Outdoor Sandals & Slides is currently on super sale.
Up to 49% Off Cloud Slides

Joomra Pillow Slippers, $39.99 $20.38

Joomra
Pillow Slippers
$23.99$39.99
Amazon
Get these fluffy-as-a-cloud slides beneath your feet, stat.
Up to 11% Off Nike Sandals

Nike Women's Gym Sneaker, $58.47 $52

Nike
Women's Gym Sneaker
$49.95$58.47
Amazon
Not only are these Nikes a great post-workout recovery sandal, but they're also stylish enough to be casual wear.
Up to 40% Off Crocs

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Tie Dye Clog, $54.99 $32.99

Crocs
Unisex Adult Classic Tie Dye Clog
$32.99$54.99
Amazon
Don't forget to stock up on Crocs.
Up to 30% Off Ted Baker Slides

Ted Baker Women's Sandal, $85 $59.90

Ted Baker
Women's Sandal
$61.38$85.00
Amazon
Need some color in your life? These will do the trick.
Up to 20% Off Espadrille Sandals

Vepose Women's 00A Espadrilles, $34.99 $27.99

Vepose
00a Espadrilles Sandals
$27.99$34.99
Amazon
The espadrille platform, a slightly raised heel, and minimalist straps? Now that's what we call a summer shoe.
Up to 11% Off Hoka One One Sneakers

HOKA ONE ONE Womens Speedgoat 4 Textile Synthetic Trainers, $279.99 $247.99

Hoka One One
Womens Speedgoat 4 Textile Synthetic Trainers
$196.74$263.38
Amazon
Hokas have been having a moment for years. If you don't already have a pair, this may be your sign to jump on the bandwagon.
Up to 13% Off Vans

Vans Women's Old Skool Core Classics, $95 $82

Vans
Women's Old Skool Core Classics
$89.50$95.00
Amazon
Let everyone know how flamin' hot you are.
Up to 25% Off Salomon Shoes

Salomon Women's Sense Ride 4 W Trail Running Shoe, $120 $90

Time to hit the trails.
Up to 20% Off Adidas Sneakers

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $65 $52

Adidas
Grand Court Sneaker
$45.59$65.00
Amazon
Here's Adidas, once again, doling out the hits. And when on sale, how can you resist?
Up to 41% Off Saucony Sneakers

Saucony Women's Core Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoe, $160 $95

Saucony
Women's Core Endorphin Speed 2 Running Shoe
$60.00$180.00
Amazon
A shoe worth running for.
Up to 40% Off New Balance Sneakers

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $74.99 $44.97

New Balance
Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
$44.97$74.99
Amazon
If you ask us, dad sneakers are still all the rage.
Up to 11% Off Adidas Women's Tennis Sneakers

Adidas Women's Defiant Generation Tennis Shoe, $100 $89

Adidas
Women's Defiant Generation Tennis Shoe
$70.00$100.00
Amazon
For the tennis fiend, these court shoes are ace.
Up to 53% Off Puma Sneakers

Puma Women's California Sneaker, $75 $34.90

PUMA
Women's California Sneaker
$34.95$75.00
Amazon
Nothing says you're a laid-back chic like a pair of these throwback Puma Calis.
Up to 38% Adidas Casual Sneakers

Adidas Men's Trainers, $80 $50

Adidas
Men's Trainers
$50.00$80.00
Amazon
Don't be fooled by the way Amazon has categorized this shoe — just add two whole numbers to the sizing to grab these for a woman's foot.
Up to 15% Off Naturalizer Heels

Naturalizer Women's Karissa Pump, $130 $109.95

Naturalizer
Women's Karissa Pump
$93.46$130.00
Amazon
We're big fans of Naturalizer's orthopedic shoes, which means that while this block heel may look daunting, this Mary Jane is all about comfort.
Up to 26% Off Stuart Weitzman Heels

Stuart Weitzman Tia 75 Sandal, $295.99 $219.29

Stuart Weitzman
Tia 75 Sandal
$217.99$295.99
Amazon
These metallic heeled mules are neutral but fancy enough for any occasion, from summertime weddings to backyard grills.
Up to 43% Off Rocket Dog Sandals

Rocket Dog Women's Crush Platform Thong Sandal, $34.95 $20.03

Rocket Dog
Women's Crush Platform Thong Sandal
$20.42$34.95
Amazon
These sweet puppies bring us way back to the Y2K-era aughts — and yes, we mean that in the best way possible.
Up to 9% Off Clogs

Juliet Holy Women's Clogs, $43.98 $39.98

Juliet Holy
Womens Clogs
$39.98$43.98
Amazon
Because sometimes you just need a simple pair of brown heeled clogs.
Up to 11% Off Nisolo Heels

Nisolo All-Day Open-Toe Clog, $180 $160

Nisolo
All-day Open Toe Clog
$160.00$180.00
Amazon
Nisolo makes some of the comfiest shoes we've ever encountered, and this platform style has become an instant fave.
Up to 34% Off Steve Madden Jelly Heels

Steve Madden Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal, $69.95 $46

Steve Madden
Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal
$45.46$69.95
Amazon
Barbiecore. Get into it.
Up to 19% Off Franco Sarto Chunky Loafers

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer, $99 $79.96

Franco Sarto
Women's Balin Loafer
$79.96$99.00
Amazon
If your chunky loafers from last year are looking rough, you may as well grab a fresh pair while they're on sale.
Up to 17% Off Ecco Oxfords

Ecco Women's Modtray Tie Oxford, $179.95 $149.99

Ecco
Women's Modtray Tie Oxford
$130.49$179.95
Amazon
A pair of oxfords are one of the best shoe styles to add to your arsenal. Wear these with cropped dress pants or with a floral mini dress.
Up to 7% Off Dr. Marten Mary Janes

Dr. Martens Women's Polley Slip Resistant Service Shoes, $139.95 $129.95

Dr. Martens
Women's Polley Slip Resistant Service Shoes
$129.95$139.95
Amazon
We love a Mary Jane platform look, and this one has a bit of a unique spin on the lady-like silhouette.
Up to 29% Off Fuzzy Slippers

Cozyfurry Women's Fuzzy Slippers, $27.99 $19.99

Cozyfurry
Fuzzy Slippers
$15.99$27.99
Amazon
Your nights of feeling like royalty awaits.
