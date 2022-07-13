27 Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals That Are Fashion-Editor Approved

Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.
If you're in the market for new shoes — be it sneakers, heels, clogs, or sandals — you'll likely find a pair or two that fit your style and budget during this year's Amazon Prime Day event, which comes to a close tonight. The throes of Amazon dot-com can be a dizzying place, so we sourced some of our fave shoe trends of 2022 that we're coveting during e-commerce's biggest week. And, yes, all of the pairs ahead were already on sale but may be on further discount now, so we suggest you add them to cart ASAP (before you risk seeing them sell out).
A few things to note: As with many Amazon products, only certain sizes and colorways may be on sale, so keep that in mind as you start clicking around for the best deals. Secondly, many products are only on sale for a limited time within this two-day Prime Day event so if you see something you like, you best snag it while it's hot. Finally, don't overlook the treasure trove of "men's" sneakers on sale, which are essentially unisex styles. To find your fit for a woman's foot, just add 1.5 to the men's size for the women's size equivalent — for example, a US men's 5.5 is a US women's 7 (or reference a shoe conversion chart for the most accuracy). Now that you've been awakened to our best shoe-shopping tips for Amazon Prime Day, do us proud and score some sweet kicks below.
Up to 22% Off Adidas Slides
Slide right into this classic Adidas sandal.
Up to 44% Off Merrell Water Shoes
An "ugly" shoe that transcends.
Up to 36% Off Hiking Sandals
The No. 1 best-selling shoe in the category of Women's Athletic & Outdoor Sandals & Slides is currently on super sale.
Up to 49% Off Cloud Slides
Get these fluffy-as-a-cloud slides beneath your feet, stat.
Up to 11% Off Nike Sandals
Not only are these Nikes a great post-workout recovery sandal, but they're also stylish enough to be casual wear.
Up to 40% Off Crocs
Don't forget to stock up on Crocs.
Up to 30% Off Ted Baker Slides
Need some color in your life? These will do the trick.
Up to 20% Off Espadrille Sandals
The espadrille platform, a slightly raised heel, and minimalist straps? Now that's what we call a summer shoe.
Up to 11% Off Hoka One One Sneakers
Hokas have been having a moment for years. If you don't already have a pair, this may be your sign to jump on the bandwagon.
Up to 13% Off Vans
Up to 25% Off Salomon Shoes
Time to hit the trails.
Up to 20% Off Adidas Sneakers
Here's Adidas, once again, doling out the hits. And when on sale, how can you resist?
Up to 41% Off Saucony Sneakers
A shoe worth running for.
Up to 40% Off New Balance Sneakers
If you ask us, dad sneakers are still all the rage.
Up to 11% Off Adidas Women's Tennis Sneakers
For the tennis fiend, these court shoes are ace.
Up to 53% Off Puma Sneakers
Nothing says you're a laid-back chic like a pair of these throwback Puma Calis.
Up to 38% Adidas Casual Sneakers
Don't be fooled by the way Amazon has categorized this shoe — just add two whole numbers to the sizing to grab these for a woman's foot.
Up to 15% Off Naturalizer Heels
We're big fans of Naturalizer's orthopedic shoes, which means that while this block heel may look daunting, this Mary Jane is all about comfort.
Up to 26% Off Stuart Weitzman Heels
These metallic heeled mules are neutral but fancy enough for any occasion, from summertime weddings to backyard grills.
Up to 43% Off Rocket Dog Sandals
These sweet puppies bring us way back to the Y2K-era aughts — and yes, we mean that in the best way possible.
Up to 9% Off Clogs
Because sometimes you just need a simple pair of brown heeled clogs.
Up to 11% Off Nisolo Heels
Nisolo makes some of the comfiest shoes we've ever encountered, and this platform style has become an instant fave.
Up to 34% Off Steve Madden Jelly Heels
Barbiecore. Get into it.
Up to 19% Off Franco Sarto Chunky Loafers
If your chunky loafers from last year are looking rough, you may as well grab a fresh pair while they're on sale.
Up to 17% Off Ecco Oxfords
A pair of oxfords are one of the best shoe styles to add to your arsenal. Wear these with cropped dress pants or with a floral mini dress.
Up to 7% Off Dr. Marten Mary Janes
We love a Mary Jane platform look, and this one has a bit of a unique spin on the lady-like silhouette.
Up to 29% Off Fuzzy Slippers
Your nights of feeling like royalty awaits.
