Is it just us, or can everyone's personal style doctrine pretty much be summed up in a basic motto? This is particularly true when it comes to jewelry and accessories. Some live by the notion that less is more, for example, while others are all about well, more is more. Are you an arm party person, or do you err more along the side of daintiness (à la Meghan Markle)? When looking for a new pair of earrings, do you go for a statement piece or something subdued? How you choose to adorn your earlobes and decorate your décolleté can be a way of wearing your personality, and no matter what that might look like, Amazon is a reliable resource for all things sparkly and simple. Plus, now that we're in the midst of Amazon Prime Day pandemonium, you may just strike gold with your next jewelry purchase.
While other shoppers get distracted by Amazon's tech deals and fitness finds, let us redirect your attention to the shinier side of today's sales. Shop necklaces, rings, and watches galore — all at the kind of prices that will tempt you to accessorize outside your comfort zone. Ahead, find our selection of the best jewelry finds that we promise will be the icing on your Prime Day cake.
Trendsmax Initial Pendant Necklace
Personalized jewelry is having a moment, so we've definitely got our eye on this necklace. Pick a letter that means something special to you and layer it with your everyday accessory essentials.
Adita Jewels Adjustable Ring
In the overwhelming and seemingly endless world of Amazon products, this adjustable ring is definitely a hidden gem. It's handmade in Israel by a local artisan and plated in high-quality 14K gold, all for under $50. Hold on a sec while we go ahead and add this to our carts.
Amazon Essentials Mesh Chain Bracelet
A classic, sterling silver-plated chain bracelet is always a good idea — especially one that costs less than $25.
Casio Quartz Watch
Ok, we know you probably use your phone to tell time, but the vintage appeal of this gold-plated watch is a great stand-alone piece or a cool item to stack with your favorite bracelets.
Amazon Collection Evil Eye Necklace
This very on-trend necklace features genuine stabilized turquoise at its center and is adorned with created white and blue sapphire stones. Dainty but noticeable, this definitely looks (lol) like a great find.
Amazon Collection Art Deco-Style Ring
What's not to love about this statement ring featuring a trio of sapphires, a 14k yellow gold halo, and diamond accents? Its unique, art deco-inspired style would be Dolores Del Rio-approved, which makes this piece a real gem.
Daniel Wellington Classic Leather Watch
If you recognize this watch brand but don't know why, it's because you've definitely scrolled past it on your IG feed more than once. For the perfect accessory to complete your #OOTD, choose a classic timepiece with black embossed leather.
MignonandMignon Personalized Bar Necklace
This pendant can be personalized in more ways than one: Choose a gold, silver, or rose gold metal finish, then add any kind of inscription you want. The vertical-ness of this piece sets it apart from other customizable necklaces.
