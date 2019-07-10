One of the beauties of Amazon Prime is that you can buy all kinds of neato trinkets without the depressing act of swiping your credit card. With the click of a few buttons, the world is yours to buy. The other nice thing about the shopping Atlantis is that, once a year, they offer major deals during Prime "Day," which is actually 48 hours this year.
The sale will start on July 15 at midnight PT and end on July 16 at 11:59 PT. However, there are some sweet discounts happening in the lead up and cool down of the moola-saving-palooza, too. This is especially true in the wellness and fitness sphere, so be on the look out for slashed prices on everything from fitness tracking watches to water bottles.
Consider this your primer (hehe, get it!) on all the best steals and deals to look out for.