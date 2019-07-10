These Erotic Resorts Will Make Your Vacation The Sexiest Ever

While vacations can be a great way to recharge, there’s no better way to ensure that you’re having lots of vacation sex than to heads to an erotic resort. Certain adults-only resort offer sun, sand, drinks, and potentially even a BDSM playroom. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to have sex — whether with your partner, a new friend, or another couple.
Nudity, public sex, and lingerie and fetish-wear may be embraced and encouraged, depending on the rules of the particular resort, so check before you go. Some erotic resorts are LGBTQ+-friendly, while others are for straight couples only. While swingers often attend these resorts, you don’t have to swing to attend. In fact, you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to.
Advertisement
I recently went to one such resort on a press trip: Hedonism II in Negril, Jamaica. The resort features a clothing-optional “Prude” side, a nudity-required “Nude” side, a playroom, and nightly parties. While I attended solo as part of a press trip, I saw couples having public sex, swapping partners, and wearing sexy outfits. Nightly shows and parties offered the opportunity to meet new people, and theme nights led to some pretty elaborate costumes from some of the guests. Best of all: people of all ages, sizes, and body types were welcomed. Erotic resorts are a place to let your inhibitions go, with no judgment.
One of the best-known clothing-optional resorts in the world, beachside resort Hedonism II is a place where pretty much anything goes. It’s primarily for couples — single guests can attend but are charged extra, and single men can’t go into certain areas alone.
Another clothing-optional, beachside resort, Desire Rivera Maya is for couples only. The resort advertises its “live and let live” philosophy on its website, and encourages sexy outfits and nudity. The resort is “swinger-friendly” — swingers are welcomed, but people who don’t want to swing are encouraged to attend, too.
The more-upscale sister resort to Desire Riviera Maya, Desire Riviera Maya Pearl is also couples-only. Reviews indicate it’s quieter and has less of a party atmosphere.
Advertisement
Less sexually-charged than some of the other options, Temptation welcomes singles as well as couples. Described as a “playground for grown-ups,” the resort includes a topless-optional beach and pool, and sexy nightly entertainment. Public sex and complete nudity are against the rules.
This clothing-optional hotel in South Florida offers a place to “Dance naked! Party naked!” as the website puts it. There’s also a playroom and nightly parties. It’s swinger-friendly, and while single people can attend, there are certain areas that are couples-only.
Advertisement