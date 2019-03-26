5 All-Inclusive Packages For A Stress-Free Honeymoon

Wedding planning is stressful enough as it is. You and your S.O. deserve a nice and relaxing break after orchestrating a big celebration for your family and friends. While honeymoons are typically seen as a golden opportunity to get some R&R, they often come with their own share of prep. Booking hotels, arranging meals, and signing up for activities only adds to the massive to-do list you have to tackle before walking down the aisle.
If the logistics of your forthcoming nuptials are already giving you a headache, going for an all-inclusive honeymoon package will take a major burden off your shoulder (yes, we realize taking a fancy vacation isn't really a burden). Many resorts offer special perks to enhance the experience for new couples, from candlelit dinners to private massages. We've hand-picked five of the best options to consider for your romantic getaway. All you'll have to do is show up — and bask in the unbridled joy of being newlyweds.