You Like It Like That: Pop Culture and Science Finally Care About Your Sexual Pleasure

Of course, having an orgasm might be the best motivation of all to have sex, but even that isn’t immune to bias. Dr. Laurie Mintz, the author of Becoming Cliterate, was at SSTAR to discuss the phenomenon of gendered orgasm inequality. “Our culture is broken when it comes to female pleasure,” she told me over lunch, reminding me that women masturbating or having sex with other women don’t have an orgasm gap — while women who have sex with men who do. In part, this is because we have fetishized intercourse, from which men can orgasm relatively easily. Women, on the other hand, rarely come from intercourse alone. Most of us need clitoral stimulation like what we do for ourselves when we masturbate, such as. Yet a woman who uses a toy during intercourse may feel or be told she “shouldn’t always have an orgasm like that.” Meanwhile, it’s pretty hard to imagine telling a man he shouldn’t always have an orgasm from intercourse — because we just don’t police men’s sexual pleasure the same way we do women’s.