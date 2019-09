Weed & Sex: It's Complicated, But It Doesn't Have To Be

Any time we explore new stuff with our bodies, it benefits us to round up at least a basic understanding of how it works and who’s behind the claim. The first record of cannabis being used for gynecological purposes dates back 4000 years to ancient Egypt. And while a gynecological application might not seem sexy, our reproductive health is the basis for our sexual health and happiness. Fast-forward to 1992, a scientist by the name of Raphael Mechoulam discovered a network of receptors known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which regulates things such as pain, stress, memory, and homeostasis. Now, twenty years later, researchers are beginning to study the link between cannabis and sex and the results are interesting. In one study, they found that couples who used cannabis daily had about 20% more sex during a four week period than couples who abstained from cannabis consumption during the same period. Another study has shown THC to be especially effective in heightening sensation and libido in women