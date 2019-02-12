Weed & Sex: It's Complicated, But It Doesn't Have To Be

Any time you engage in any type of sexual activity, flexing those communication muscles is key. Ask for consent throughout an interaction — and not just at the outset, because how we feel can change. All parties should know if you’re thinking of introducing cannabis. And while that might feel like a minimum requirement for responsible adulting, you’d be surprised by how inconspicuous a THC-infused lube can be and how dramatically and quickly it can shift your state of mind and body. Of course, not all cannabis products will make you high, but do your part to read the labels carefully and communicate clearly with your partner(s) before, during, and after experimenting.