Cannabis Is The Next Big Thing In Scented Candles — Here's Where You Can Get Them

But these days, cannabis and its chill cousin CBD are so mainstream that not only do we not need to cover up the scent of a sesh, there are luxury candles being created to mimic it. 2019: The year everyone you used to hide your habit from started casually partaking in it. Another possible explanation for the trend? Thanks to the popularity of vaping , toking just doesn't smell like it used to. Unless, well, you buy one of these 4/20-themed candles.