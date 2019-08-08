Do Cannabis-Infused Lubes Actually Work? We Tested Them To Find Out

Right now, it seems like cannabis-infused products are everywhere. You can buy cannabis-infused face masks, lattes, gummies, bath bombs... the list goes on. Celebs are also getting into the cannabis products game: Kim Kardashian is throwing a CBD-themed baby shower, Martha Stewart is launching a line of CBD products for pets, and Chelsea Handler is developing a mysterious cannabis product line. The hype hasn’t escaped sexual wellness products, either. Introducing: cannabis-infused lube.
First, let’s look at the science of cannabis-infused lube. There are two types: CBD-infused lubes, and THC-infused lubes. CBD is short for cannabinol, while THC is short for tetrahydrocannabinol; both are chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant. CBD won't get you high, and THC will — so THC-infused lubes are only available in certain states (thanks, Refinery29's California office, for helping us test them out!).
Both CBD- and THC-infused products have a lot of potential medical benefits. Key word: potential. So far, only one CBD product is approved by the FDA for medical use (Epidiolex, a prescription oil used to treat epilepsy), and the FDA has recently started warning certain companies about the claims they're making about their CBD products. THC's proven benefits are also somewhat limited, so far: the Mayo Clinic notes that THC has been proven to help reduce nausea and vomiting in people undergoing chemotherapy.
However, just because the benefits aren't proven yet doesn't mean they don't exist. According to the Mayo Clinic, CBD is currently being studied as a treatment for a variety of conditions, including anxiety, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and schizophrenia. THC is being studied for its potential to reduce eye pressure in people with glaucoma, treat seizures, and reduce muscle stiffness in people with multiple sclerosis. And people often use both as home remedies to reduce anxiety, pain, and period cramps.
There are currently over a dozen cannabis-infused lubricants on the market — and the companies that make them say they offer a range of benefits, from reducing pain and anxiety during sex, to increasing arousal and the intensity of orgasm, to making people with penises last longer and people with vaginas orgasm quicker. A recent study of 5,398 Americans by Remedy Review found that 9.3% of respondents had used CBD sex products — and the majority of them said they noticed a difference in their sex lives. 66% of respondents who used CBD sex products said they noticed a decrease in anxiety; 72% of men and 76% of women said they experienced stronger orgasms; and 98% of respondents said that CBD alleviated post-sex soreness at least slightly.
So, we decided to give cannabis-infused lube a try. Here are anonymous Refinery29 staff members’ reviews of different cannabis-infused lubricants.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.