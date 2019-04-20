The CBD-Infused Candy & Gummies You Won't Find Trick-Or-Treating

Today is Halloween, and if you're no longer in the age bracket for trick-or-treating, you might have your eyes on some grown-up sweets to purchase for yourself, like some of those gummies with cannabinoid (CBD) you keep hearing about. For a refresher, CBD is a legal, non-psychoactive compound derived from cannabis and hemp that's known for its anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, pain-reducing, and relaxing effects. These days, CBD is used in tons of cosmetics and wellness-y products, as well as trendy foods and drinks.
Technically, the fastest or most direct way to experience the effects of CBD is to place a tincture underneath your tongue, because it allows the CBD to go directly into your bloodstream. If you take CBD orally, through a supplement or a food, then the CBD has to move through your digestive tract, which may make it less potent. However, plenty of people prefer to eat CBD foods simply because it's fun.
To be clear, CBD gummies won't make you high because they don't contain the compound, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). And given that CBD products aren't regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, it's a good idea to double-check on a company's website or packaging that the products you're buying and taking have been tested in a lab that can confirm there's no THC present. Even without the THC, CBD may make you feel relatively chill as you watch Hocus Pocus or one of the new scary Halloween movies in theaters.
If you're curious about CBD, here are a handful of tricked-out CBD treats to try this year — oh, and please don't give any of these away to children.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
