Mere months after Coca-Cola announced that it was experimenting with an alcoholic drink in Japan, the beverage giant is hinting that it might enter the CBD market, too. According to a report from BNN Bloomberg Television, Coca-Cola is having "serious talks" with the Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis about producing CBD-infused drinks. Wellness influencers, ready your SponCon posts.
“We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Kent Landers, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola, told Bloomberg News. "The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time," he added. Bloomberg also reported that a spokesperson for Aurora mentioned the company's interest in joining the increasingly trendy CBD beverage space, which already includes such brands as Dirty Lemon and Beboe.
For those of you who aren't already riding the CBD (aka cannabidiol) wave, this chemical compound naturally occurs in cannabis and, unlike its fellow compound THC, won't get you high. Instead, it's thought to offer a range of health benefits, some of which have more research backing them than others. For example, the FDA approved a prescription drug containing CBD meant to treat certain forms of epilepsy last spring and studies suggest it may also help ease the symptoms of chronic pain. But, not enough research has been done to know whether CBD overall is the cure-all it's often claimed to be.
Regardless of the condition you're hoping to treat with CBD, it's important to remember that the FDA doesn't regulate CBD at the moment — and, as is always the case when trying a new substance, talk to your doctor before giving it a try. But since it seems as if ultra-chill cans of Coke won't be hitting shelves any time soon — neither Coca-Cola nor Aurora have confirmed that they're actually partnering up yet — you'll have plenty of time to figure what you want to get out of your Cola-and-CBD experience, or if hopping on the trend is actually even worth trying.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
