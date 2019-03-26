When it comes to sex toys, you’ve got your staples: the wand, the rabbit, the bullet vibe… not to mention the dildo, the butt plug, and the sleeve. While these toys are classics for a reason, there are also many companies out there that are taking sex toys to the next level, creating innovative shapes, functions, and designs that we’ve never seen before.
We’ve scoured the internet to find the most unique sex toys out there: from a vibrator designed specifically for penises to a sex toy that will make you think of stability balls in a whole new way. Some of these toys might look like sculptures, but once you read how they’re meant to be used, you’ll be convinced that they’re a different kind of art. Whether intended for masturbation or partnered sex (or both), these unique, one-of-a-kind sex toys will show you a whole new way to find pleasure.