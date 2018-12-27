These Are The Best Sex Toys For Men

Sex toys aren’t just for women, and they aren’t only designed with the female anatomy in mind. The market is far more wide-ranging than you might expect. Now, don’t get us wrong here, as a society there's more value placed on a male orgasm over a woman’s, but the emphasis is often on male “performance” rather than “pleasure.” Meaning, we want a man to “last long and thrust hard,” but rarely look any deeper into his enjoyment. Ultimately, pleasure is complex and varies from person to person.
We all deserve pleasure and we deserve to explore it fully. With this in mind, here is a complete guide to the different kinds of sex toys available for men. From cock rings to butt plugs — go forth and explore the boundless pleasure that awaits.
Advertisement
Masturbation sleeves
The masturbation sleeve endowed with most notoriety is The Fleshlight. This wildly popular toy has a flashlight casing (for an incognito look) containing either a mouth, anus, or vagina made of synthetic cyberskin inside of it. A man lubes up the cyberskin and pleasures himself with the toy.
While the Felshlight is by far the most well-known masturbation sleeve, there are better options on the market. Our pick? The Air-Tech from Tenga, which uses suction technology to intensify the masturbtion experience.
Tenga also makes disposable “eggs,” a variety of masturbation sleeves that are designed for one-time use. They come in several textures and since you can toss them, you don’t have to worry about cleaning them.
Prostate massagers
The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located just a few inches inside of the anus. While the opening of the anus is nerve-rich and sensitive, prostate stimulation is explosive and can increase the intensity of orgasm when combined with penis stimulation, ball touching, or simply on its own. Every person is different and whether a man enjoys prostate stimulation will depend on his body and comfort levels. The two main types of prostate massagers, that is toys designed for the specific purpose of reaching this delightful area, are vibrating toys and non-vibrating toys.
You know how the G-spot has its own category of vibrating wands to stimulate this sensitive area? So does the prostate. These toys are shaped with the intent of specifically reaching the prostate, curved up to reach toward the belly button when inserted.
Advertisement
Our favorite vibrating toy is the Hugo. This devil might look a little intimidating, but it is incredibly intense, luxe, and easy to use. It comes with a remote so you don’t have to worry about changing the settings while it’s inside of the anus. What could be better? You can move the Hugo (or any massager you prefer) in and out, or simply leave it in place and let it do its thing.
Non-vibrtaing toys include blutt plugs, anal beads, and dildos. But to keep it simple, we’ll stick with the plugs and beads. Butt plugs and anal beads stimulate the prostate by being inserted into the anus. Anal beads are a long string of beads usually made of silicone or hard plastic. They have a special function outside of prostate stimulation in that they invigorate the nerves around the anal opening as each bead is pulled from the anus. Do so with caution and always check in with your partner to make sure they are uncomfortable and enjoying themselves. Don’t forget the lube.
Butt plugs come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They are exactly what they sound like: A plug for the butt. They have either a flared ring or flared base at the end. Never, ever put anything up a butt that doesn’t have a flared base (or is attached to a harness, in the case of a dildo).
You can use butt plugs in a variety of ways either leaving it inserted during sex, moving it in and out of the anus during intercourse, hand-sex, or a blow job or even focusing on moving the butt plug in an out of your partner’s anus alone. Don’t be afraid to try different things.
Advertisement
Make sure your butt plugs are made from medical grade or body-safe silicone. Use a a lot of lube. For all anal toys and anal play, encourage your partner to relax and breathe deeply. You do not want an anus clenched when attempting to penetrate it. Our favorite buttplugs for beginners are the Aneros and this anal training starter kit from Doc Johnson.
Cock rings
Cock rings are designed to restrict blood flow to the penis, allowing for harder and longer lasting erections. While they are great for anyone who is dealing with erectile dysfunction or early ejaculation, they are enjoyable for one and all.
To use one, wait until a penis is semi-hard and place it over the base. If your partner is not able to become semi-hard, place the ring on while the penis is flaccid. Use lots of lube to make sure it’s a comfortable fit.
For more advanced users, you can slide the ring over the penis, behind the ball sack, placing each testicle through the ring, one at a time. For beginners we suggest sticking to the base. It’s best to avoid any potential for sexual accidents.
Cock rings come in simple ring form or vibrating versions. Both are amazing and offer different stimulation based on preference. Our favorite is the vibrating Pivot from We-Vibe. It comes with a raised head so that a female partner can enjoy external clitoral stimulation. The We-Vibe Verge is also an excellent choice. It is designed with a pointed head, meant to be placed on the underside of the penis to stimulate the perineum during intercourse or other forms of sexual play.
Advertisement
Other (because there are others)
An “other” category is imperative when talking about sex toys because things such as bondage gear (handcuffs, rope, blindfolds, etc) or any other sort of gender neutral sex toy still deserves to be included in this guide.
To be clear, most sex toys can be used by anyone regardless of their gender identity. A vibrator typically used for a clitoris or G-spot stimulation can also be utilized to stimulate testicles, perineum, penis, nipples etc. And nipple clamps aren’t meant solely for breasts, so don’t let specifics hinder you. Any sex toy can work for any gender, you might just have to do some experimenting. In short, do whatever the hell you want and enjoy yourself.
Advertisement