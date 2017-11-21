The Sex Toy That’ll Make Your Orgasms So Much Stronger

When it comes to the wild world of anal play, anal beads are a great place to start. Many options are specifically designed for beginners, and they have the benefit of being relatively simple, but they deliver powerful results.
"You may ask how beads really work," says Tino Dietrich, CEO and co-founder of Ella Paradis. "This very much depends on what you like."
Chelsea McCain of Adult Empire explained that, while anal beads act as a massage when they're in the body, their biggest benefit is the feeling of removal during or just before orgasm.
"The key to the beads is not necessarily the feeling you feel when they are going in, but rather when you pull them out," she says. "Put them in and slowly pull out during intercourse, masturbation, or right before you’re about to orgasm for a little extra boost."
With all these thoughts in mind, we went on a hunt for some of the best anal beads to get you started on your journey, and asked Dietrich and McCain for some tips and advice for beginners. Ahead is everything you need to know before using anal beads, and the different kinds you may want to ty.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more, here.