These 16 Household Items Work As Sex Toys — And You May Already Own Them

You're surrounded by sex toys at home, and you don't even know it. As they say, with a little imagination, anything can be a dildo. And rather than grab the handcuffs hidden away in a bottom drawer, why not simply have your partner whip off their belt? While we're all for building a sex toy collection, by using what's in front of you, you're less likely to interrupt the mood by stepping away to grab equipment. While many find sex toys exciting, others would rather put a pair of panties in their lover's mouth than a ball gag — and that's hot, too.
Using household items as sex toys also allows you to save money. Waterproof vibrators can create clitoral orgasms that feel like they last for days, but so can using the warm stream of water from the bathtub you already own. Plus, when the household items are location-specific — like your washing machine — they can spice up your sex life by encouraging you to make love in new places. From the aforementioned washing machines to the classic electric toothbrush, read on for a handful of household items that double as sex toys.
While we're arguably more in control of and confident about our sexuality than ever, there's still so much we don't know about female arousal. So this month, we're exploring everything you want and need to know about how women get turned on now. Check out more here.
Stockings
Take advantage of this fall wardrobe staple in the bedroom. After going through all the trouble it takes to get these stockings on and off, you deserve a sexy reward. Get creative and incorporate them into some BDSM play with a partner. Wrap them around your eyes a few times as a blindfold or tie them around wrists or ankles and secure them to your bedposts as restraints.
Back Massager
You can massage your neck, your back... or you can try a sexier massage with this vibrator-substitute. Experiment with different angles and vibration patterns and intensities to figure out what works for you. (And don't forget to properly clean it before putting it back on your desk chair.)
Electric Razor
If it's found around the house and it vibrates, you can safely bet that someone out there has probably masturbated with it. After removing the actual razor head, you or your partner can hold the razor handle (not the part where the blade was) against your clit as a makeshift vibrator.
Bathtub
Your next relaxing night in just got a lot steamier. Position your erogenous zones under a running bathtub faucet for a continuous stream of pleasure. Try experimenting with different pressures and temperatures until you find what works best for you. Bonus: Once you've finished, just slide back into the bath and drop in a bath bomb to continue unwinding.
Shower Head
With a little maneuvering, a hand held shower head can feel like a gentle (but effective) water-based vibrator. Putting the head directly onto your clit, you can play with water pressure levels and spray settings to find which sensation works best for you. Whether you're standing up in your morning shower or lying down in a relaxing bath, you're already wet — what better place to give this one a go?
Cucumber
It might seem cliché, but for good reason — the dependable cucumber might be the oldest masturbatory veggie of choice out there. They come in a variety of lengths and girths and are extremely firm, making them ideal for penetration. Once you've picked one out, be sure to wash it and put a condom on it before use.
Washing Machine
We all remember that iconic Mad Men moment in which Betty Draper discovers the vibrating powers of her washing machine — and it was no Hollywood illusion. The spin cycle might be one of the oldest vibrators out there. Does a pair of shoes in the dryer do it for you? Play around with different load sizes and laundry items like they're settings on your Magic Wand.
Your Cell Phone
You know you've thought about it — your phone already vibrates, after all. You don't even need to turn your alert settings up to get off; there's an app for that. In fact, there are a few apps that turn your phone into a vibrator, and they're listed discreetly in the "Health & Fitness" section of the iTunes Store. Just peruse, download (almost all of them are free), clean and cover your phone with a body-safe silicone case, and go to town. Your iPhone might not have enough vibrating power to make you come, but it's definitely an easy at-home start.
Ice Cubes
One of the most exciting sex-sations can be found right in your freezer (no, not the expired breakfast burrito you should've thrown out weeks ago — please get rid of that). Temperature play can stimulate your nerve endings in intense ways during sex. And when ice so easy to make, why not give it a try?
Face Cleansing Brush
You may already know how the vibrations of a Clarisonic face cleanser can work wonders for your complexion. What you may not be familiar with is how that buzz-buzz could make you come if you place the back end (brush side facing out) of the Clarisonic against your clit. Orgasms may improve your complexion on their own. If you use a Clarisonic to clean your face and get yourself off, we can only assume you'll double the benefits.
Hairbrush
Raise your hand if one of the first things you masturbated with was a hair brush handle (raises hand). The ribbed handle on this gel grip adds extra pleasure. Just make sure to wash with antibiotic soap and water after each use.
Belt
Bondage ropes can be hot, but having your partner simply pull off the belt they wore to work in the heat of the moment and use it to restrain you can be even hotter.
Electric Toothbrush
Battery run out on your fancy grown-up vibrator? Have your partner hold the handle of their electric toothbrush against your clit (just make sure to wash after use!).
Panties
For light BDSM play, rather than buy a ball gag, have your partner remove your panties, ball them up, and then shove them in your mouth. (Germaphobes are welcome to grab a clean pair from the underwear drawer.)
Bidet
No, we haven't figured out how to use a toilet as a sex toy (yet), but this bidet attachment may surprise you with its versatility. Tushy, which was created by Miki Agrawal of period-proof underwear Thinx, features temperature control — which means you can use warm water to stimulate yourself from behind. Or straddle the john to spray your clit. The fresh and clean feeling you'll have afterwards is just a bonus.
