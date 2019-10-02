Gender-Neutral Sex Toys That Anyone Can Play With

Go to any website selling sex toys, and you’ll likely see three categories on the homepage: For Women, For Men, and For Couples. But realistically, many people don't stick to these boundaries when using their gadgets. For example, vibrators are usually marketed to cis women for clitoral stimulation, but not everyone with a clitoris is cis — and many people with penises like to use vibrators on their shaft, head, and scrotum, too.
Because of this, some retailers are moving away from sorting their toys by gender to sorting them by category. Instead of "male" and "female" toys, you might go to a website and sort by dildos, butt plugs, vibrators, or cock rings. Some brands are also introducing more color options, so you can buy a vibrator that's not hot pink.
Eva Goicochea, founder of sexual wellness company maude, tells Refinery29, "While the industry standard has been to conflate sexuality with gender, we believe they're different things. Gender is a spectrum and sex as an act is totally human, so we make products with purpose, body-safety, and universal design in mind. In fact, we don't even call our vibe a toy — it devalues it."
Many of these gender-neutral vibrators are designed to be used on both vulvas and penises — and usually nipples, too.
"What we've seen a demand for is, specifically, body diverse products," says Dominnique Karetsos, resident sex expert for MysteryVibe. "We know from the interaction with our customers directly — that the need for toys that can be used on any body is exactly what has led them to us. So if that means they can buy a product they can use on themselves and a partner with no recourse to anyone's gender or genitalia, so much the better."
Interested in trying one of these toys? Here are some of them.
