R29 Editors Share Their Must-Have Laundry Products

Out of all the chores we do in order to keep our homes sparkling clean, doing laundry has always been my favorite. It’s not just because I love clothes (and love taking good care of them), either. Tell me: Is there anything more joyful in life than wrapping yourself in freshly-dried, toasty sheets or being able to wear your favorite top again? I think not.
We've already peeled back the curtain on our go-to products for all things home beautification (Pink Stuff, anyone?), and now we're sharing our secrets when it comes to the stuff we use to clean and take care of our clothes. (You know, the things we also recommend from time to time.) From status detergent to reusable wool dryer balls to the apartment-friendly drying rack to hang dry delicates, peruse our favorite finds that make laundry day the best day of the week.
"After my previous favorite detergent got discontinued, I embarked on a search to find another gentle, lightly scented formula that I felt good about using. My search ended when I discovered Dirty Labs. The liquid formula is gentler than most stuff I've tried, but is tough enough to leave my clothes smelling deliciously fresh. I've tried both scent options (there's also an unscented detergent for extra-sensitive folks), and my favorite has to be the signature magnolia, bergamot, and cedar one. It smells like the lobby of an expensive hotel — and I love that for me." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Limiting the use of potentially harsh or harmful ingredients in my personal care products is important to me, especially since I want to make sure [my dog] Nugget’s environment doesn’t negatively impact her — so I’ve made the switch from dryer sheets to dryer balls. Not only do they work just as well at softening and reducing static in clothes but I also appreciate their lack of scent, as I have sensitive skin. They’re also reusable, so I don’t have to worry about creating a bunch of waste with single-use sheets." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"This isn't technically a laundry product, but it's helped me get serious stains out of my clothes, so I'm counting it. I know towelettes aren't a win for the environment, so let me say that I use these sparingly — they're for emergencies only, and if there's one thing you can rely on in life, it's that emergencies inevitably happen. These Shout Wipes have saved me on multiple occasions from knocked-over glasses of Pinot Noir and oil splatters, among many other clothing-destroyers. I prefer them to pen-based stain removers since I feel like the wipe lets you work the product into the stain better. If I could buy these by the hundred, I would." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I grew up with a mother who is very particular about her laundry, i.e. there were no unnecessary scents in products, I learned how to wash specific articles of clothing early on, and you could find lots of clothes air drying throughout our home. I have carried this particularness about washing clothes with me, and I like it – it’s helped me keep my wardrobe in great condition for many years. Clothes drying racks have become a necessity to me for things I can’t throw in the dryer — after all, tossing gym clothes, intimates (bras and lacy stuff), and sweaters in the dryer together is a recipe for getting them all misshapen and pilled. Luckily, this baby is heavy-duty, it can hold a lot of clothes, and it takes up minimal space — perfect for my Manhattan apartment." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"If, like me, you live in a fourth-floor walk-up without a washer/dryer in the building, there’s nothing more annoying than dragging your dirty clothes to the nearest laundromat, while also having to lug a giant sticky bottle of detergent. Not only are these laundry sheets hypoallergenic — I have sensitive skin and truly despise most laundry scents — but they’re also so easily transportable, biodegradable, and truly save me so much space in my closet-less studio apartment." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"You can't just toss your delicates or other items that can be snagged straight into the washing machine — it simply will not do. I love using mesh laundry bags for delicates and bras so that I can throw them into the wash on a normal cycle with similar colors (if they don’t require cold water) so that I don’t have to run a whole other cycle for delicates. The laundry situation in NYC is not cheap, so any solution that saves money and keeps my clothes in tip-top shape is a must." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"While this isn’t my main detergent for my everyday clothes (I use any detergent + softener pod), DedCool’s Milk Dedtergent is my go-to for bedding, towels, and anything else that requires a special (usually fabric softener-less) touch. Everything I said in my first impressions review still rings true, especially the part where I said I could spend hours simply sniffing the canteen — that’s how obsessed with the scent I am. The light fragrance features notes of bergamot, white musk, and amber. If you’re like me and get easily overstimulated by strong scents, this is the actual perfect detergent. Just trust me. It’s well worth the price." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"These eco-friendly sheets dissolve in the washing machine no matter what (Yes, even with cold water cycles!), smell amazing, and help me avoid wasting detergent like I do with liquid laundry soaps. And, as someone with sensitive skin, their natural fragrances and plant-based ingredients are a total game changer — I get to have rash-free skin and lovely-smelling clothes. I totally recommend." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer
"I’ve had friends and family friends comment on how my family has a 'scent' that’s distinctly ours. I know this is less about the fragrances that we spray on ourselves before we walk out the door and more about the laundry products we use. Currently, we’re using Snuggle’s Blue Sparkle-scented dryer sheets and they smell so incredibly fresh. They also give me cologne vibes — and I personally like colognes more than perfumes, so it’s perfect." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I’ve had a long-standing reputation for being 'the first spill of the night' because of my clumsiness when it comes to food and drinks. And this stain remover has helped me time and time again. Plus, it can also be used on upholstery and in the kitchen or bathroom for tough stains. Since this product has been such a lifesaver for me, I’m considering buying the spot-cleaning pen version for on-the-go touch ups, too." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
