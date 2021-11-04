This Cool New Laundry Detergent Smells Better Than Your Favorite Fancy Candle

There are two ways to think about a $35 laundry detergent that smells, arguably, better than your favorite fancy candle. Considering you can buy a year's worth of Costco Tide for half that price, your first response might be an Elaine Benes GET OUT!! shout. But, if you pause and think it over for a second, it may just start to register as a steal in surprise. After all, consider the bucks you've shelled out over the years for those status votives with their luxury scents and 60-hour burn times. Now, compare that to the time you'd spend with 60 loads of laundry that comes out of the wash smelling like something that puts Diptyque's Paris to shame. That's 60 loads full of sheets, towels, shirts, and more, all cocooned in a nearly indescribably sumptuous scent. That's the promise behind DedCool's latest product, Dedtergent. The coolest fragrance brand around has created laundry detergent featuring its signature fragrances that will leave you wanting to do nothing more than to sniff your own underwear, socks, and dishtowels. All. Day. Long. Oh, and did we mention that it comes in an Instagram-worthy tin that somehow turns the dreaded act of doing laundry into a covetable self-care moment? Still, $35 is not let me toss in my dirty underwear, socks, and dishtowels type of cheap. So, to determine whether or not this very trendy new detergent lives up to its luxurious promise, I washed a load of my own with it. Find the full review, below.
“
I'd describe it as light and surprisingly fresh with a subtle warmth. If you could only buy one, I would recommend Milk. There are truly no words to describe how heavenly it smells.
Mercedes Viera, R29 Writer
”
When I received what can only be described as a very trendy tin can, my roommate and I spent a little bit too much time passing it to each other and inhaling the scent. That's how good it is. Perfect for machine-washing or hand-washing, the formula is made with plant-based and biodegradable ingredients and non-toxic chemicals. Plus, the aforementioned good-looking tin can is 100% recyclable and environmentally conscious (offering 60 washes per can). Did I mention it's very aesthetically pleasing? A celebrity influencer of laundry detergents, if you will.
As for the washing experience, my clothes definitely felt the difference. They felt clean and the smell lasted for about three days after I folded them. On my reusable face masks: the Milk scent was subtle enough to smell heavenly AND not give me a headache. The one drawback is that my clothes weren't as soft as they usually are. Since I normally use those handy detergent-softener combo pods, I don't have a separate softener to use on the Dedtergent loads. If you are used to softeners, I would just recommend buying an unscented one so you're not mixing scents. The other negative about the tin can is that it doesn't have a measuring cup of its own, so I had to improvise. It turned out fine, but for my own peace of mind, I would have loved a measuring cup. The handwashing experience was excellent, though. My bras felt clean and, of course, smelled amazing.
All in all, though, it resulted in a load of laundry that smelled like the perfection that is DedCool's scents. And since that's what I can't shut up about, here's a breakdown of the three options available, including the main notes and scent strength, as well as what other real-life customers think of it. Keep on scrolling to see which one you should add to cart.
It's DedCool's #1 best-selling and top-rated fragrance for a reason. Milk, named after its comforting smell (there's no actual milk washing your clothes, don't worry), is the lightest scented Dedtergent offered. Still, the scent is 100% there. It features a blend of bergamot, white musk, and amber. I'm no scent expert, but I'd describe it as light and surprisingly fresh with a subtle warmth. If you could only buy one, I would recommend Milk. There are truly no words to describe how heavenly it smells.
“
I’ve purchased probably 4 for myself and 4-5 as gifts for friends and family, we are all hooked. There is NOTHING better than this gorgeous fragrance lingering on my clothes all day. And the scent lasts!!
DedCool Reviewer
”
This more masculine scent blends star anise, moss, and incense for a fragrance that is nothing but complex. Labeled as the strongest scent Dedtergent offered, my sensitive nose was nervous about the clothes' smell in the laundry aftermath. And while the fragrance is strong in the bottle, luckily for me (and all of you that can relate), it was just the right amount of strength that I needed from my laundry without giving me a major headache or overwhelming my senses.
“
Obsessed with the way this makes my laundry smell! So clean and much more elevated than your typical scented detergent. Came back to buy my second jug; it's THAT good.
Dedcool Reviewer
”
This last Dedtergent has a very fresh and sweet mix of amber, vanilla, and fresh dew scents. On the bottle, the strong sweetness of the vanilla and spiciness from the amber is pretty much all that comes through. I'm not a sweet/spicy-scent person, so I wasn't a huge fan. But if you are, then don't worry, it's not headache-inducing either: like the general theme of these, the smell was a lot more subtle on the clothes.
“
This is hands down the best laundry experience I've had. From scent to final result *chef kiss* Not only are my clothes clean and SOFT. It smells insane.
Dedcool Reviewer
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.