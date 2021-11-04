This Cool New Laundry Detergent Smells Better Than Your Favorite Fancy Candle

When I received what can only be described as a very trendy tin can, my roommate and I spent a little bit too much time passing it to each other and inhaling the scent. That's how good it is. Perfect for machine-washing or hand-washing, the formula is made with plant-based and biodegradable ingredients and non-toxic chemicals. Plus, the aforementioned good-looking tin can is 100% recyclable and environmentally conscious (offering 60 washes per can). Did I mention it's very aesthetically pleasing? A celebrity influencer of laundry detergents, if you will.



As for the washing experience, my clothes definitely felt the difference. They felt clean and the smell lasted for about three days after I folded them. On my reusable face masks: the Milk scent was subtle enough to smell heavenly AND not give me a headache. The one drawback is that my clothes weren't as soft as they usually are. Since I normally use those handy detergent-softener combo pods, I don't have a separate softener to use on the Dedtergent loads. If you are used to softeners, I would just recommend buying an unscented one so you're not mixing scents. The other negative about the tin can is that it doesn't have a measuring cup of its own, so I had to improvise. It turned out fine, but for my own peace of mind, I would have loved a measuring cup. The handwashing experience was excellent, though. My bras felt clean and, of course, smelled amazing.



All in all, though, it resulted in a load of laundry that smelled like the perfection that is DedCool's scents. And since that's what I can't shut up about, here's a breakdown of the three options available, including the main notes and scent strength, as well as what other real-life customers think of it. Keep on scrolling to see which one you should add to cart.



It's DedCool's #1 best-selling and top-rated fragrance for a reason. Milk, named after its comforting smell (there's no actual milk washing your clothes, don't worry), is the lightest scented Dedtergent offered. Still, the scent is 100% there. It features a blend of bergamot, white musk, and amber. I'm no scent expert, but I'd describe it as light and surprisingly fresh with a subtle warmth. If you could only buy one, I would recommend Milk. There are truly no words to describe how heavenly it smells.