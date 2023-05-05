As for the washing experience, my clothes definitely felt the difference. They felt clean and the smell lasted for about three days after I folded them. On my reusable face masks: the Milk scent was subtle enough to smell heavenly AND not give me a headache. The one drawback is that my clothes weren't as soft as they usually are. Since I normally use those handy detergent-softener combos, I don't have a separate softener to use on the Dedtergent loads. If you are used to softeners, I would just recommend buying an unscented one so you're not mixing scents. The other negative about the tin can is that it doesn't have a measuring cup of its own, so I had to improvise. It turned out fine, but for my own peace of mind, I would have loved a measuring cup. The handwashing experience was excellent, though. My bras felt clean and, of course, smelled amazing.