DedCool’s Milk Fragrance Will Make You Smell Like A Sensual Load Of Laundry

Customers’ comments on Milk speak to the complex and mutable nature of the smell. “I got a sample of Milk in a tester set and it is my go-to,” explained a reviewer named Jaeleen. “Perfectly unisex, amazing on its own, and can be layered over pretty much any other fragrance to enhance it in a way that is indescribable. Highly recommend experimenting with layering if you've been struggling to find a signature scent,” they added. Reviewer Z wrote: “This is the best fragrance I've ever smelled ... but it's so light, I feel like I am the only one that can smell it, and that's only right after I spray it. I guess it's only meant to be an enhancer fragrance, but I want it to be stronger! Can you guys make that?!” Reviewer Mora R. wrote that they “can’t stop sniffing” the signature parfum, adding that they’re “HUGE about scent and quality of scent [and] this will always be a staple for me!”