When it comes to sex, it's common knowledge that wetter is better. But on the seemingly endless list of sexual wellness products on the internet, lubricants remain a tad overwhelming, especially lubes on Amazon, which are available in more varieties than we know what to do with. With options like water-based, silicone, natural, organic, and even flavored, it's natural not to be sure which one is right for your preferred needs. All we really know about lube is that we want it to help us stay slippery to help enhance our sexual sensations.