The OG Sex Toy (Your Showerhead) Just Got An Upgrade You Need To Try

The Pleasure Jet is a little bit softer. Focusing on a larger area, it catches more of the clit, although I found it a touch ticklish, so you really need to get your head in the game to get it to truly perform. For both settings, I would say the showerhead probably works better when lying in the bath or if you have another water jet to keep you under a different spray. Though the clitoral stimulation abilities were great (wonderfully warm and wet, leading to a slow-growing explosive orgasm!), I found it hard to stay in a sexy mindset when I was left shivering a bit (the hot water is aimed only between your legs.)



Regardless, I look forward to trying it again. For what it's worth, the Womanizer x Hansgrohe Wave Clitoral Stimulation Shower Head will remain in my shower until I decide to move — and yes, I will definitely be taking it with me.