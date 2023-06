The OG Sex Toy (Your Showerhead) Just Got An Upgrade You Need To Try

The oldest known sex toys date back to around 28,000 B.C., created from carved, polished rock. These days, of course, we're much more fortunate to have access to soft, safe, silicone wands and vibrators. Nevertheless, our earliest attempts at masturbation channeled our ancestors' enterprising spirit, laying our hands on anything we could find that might get us off.Before we had the money, the confidence, or the vast array of sex toys from easy-to-access websites like Lovehoney and Lelo — even Amazon has vibrators now — we used what we had. Yes, I'm talking about all the good times we had back in the day with our good old showerhead. Quick and quiet (and confined within a locked bathroom where no one would dare interrupt), for many of us, our showerhead or bathtub faucet was our first experience with self-pleasure and learning how to masturbate. And while we've since moved on to flashier, purpose-built clit stimulators , Womanizer is making a case for the showerhead's comeback — and based on my own trial run with the brand's Wave Clitoral Stimulation Shower Head, I think it might be onto something.