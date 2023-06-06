The OG Sex Toy (Your Showerhead) Just Got An Upgrade You Need To Try

The oldest known sex toys date back to around 28,000 B.C., created from carved, polished rock. These days, of course, we're much more fortunate to have access to soft, safe, silicone wands and vibrators. Nevertheless, our earliest attempts at masturbation channeled our ancestors' enterprising spirit, laying our hands on anything we could find that might get us off.
Before we had the money, the confidence, or the vast array of sex toys from easy-to-access websites like Lovehoney and Lelo — even Amazon has vibrators now — we used what we had. Yes, I'm talking about all the good times we had back in the day with our good old showerhead. Quick and quiet (and confined within a locked bathroom where no one would dare interrupt), for many of us, our showerhead or bathtub faucet was our first experience with self-pleasure and learning how to masturbate. And while we've since moved on to flashier, purpose-built clit stimulators, Womanizer is making a case for the showerhead's comeback — and based on my own trial run with the brand's Wave Clitoral Stimulation Shower Head, I think it might be onto something.
At first glance, you’d easily mistake this for your run-of-the-mill showerhead — I've tested countless sex toys, and I didn’t clock it when I walked into the changing rooms at the spa-held launch event. Available in silver, black, or white, it’s subtle and sleek and screws onto your shower pipe like any basic model. The only thing that might give it away is the discreet 'W' for the brand name embossed on the top (though it would take a roommate with an eagle eye and knowledge of Womanizer to spot it, so you should be safe).
As a showerhead alone, I’d give it full marks. It was easily installed and transformed my usual hard water spray into a super-soft spritz that was much gentler on my skin and hair but still strong enough to rinse away any product. This created a misty, steamy atmosphere in more ways than one. Because this isn’t any old showerhead...it’s a *spicy* showerhead.
I think I am in love. The lowest water speed setting is a really gentle massage and the fastest is enough to make me squeal... I look forward to my self-care showers.
lovehoney reviewer
Despite looking (and functioning) like a normal showerhead, the Wave is an impressive incognito sex toy. Under the jets is a large round button that transforms this showerhead into a serious stimulator. Press once for the Pleasure Whirl, a three-jet, focused shot of water, and twice for the Pleasure Jet, an intense shot of jets no bigger than a coin. To tailor the pressure, there’s a sliding button on the handle that takes it from nice and gentle to fast and strong, just like any other vibrator.
The Pleasure Whirl is what got me to orgasm, though. If you get the angle right, it can pinpoint a particular spot, rather than just a broader stimulation — and once you find the perfect place, be prepared to come (and quickly!). It’s not quite as fast as some of my favorite toys (the Lelo Dot does that particular job incredibly well), but the combination of water and warmth is incredibly relaxing.
Intense orgasms combined with a relaxing shower experience. I am highly impressed with this product. It delivers what it promises.
lovehoney reviewer
The Pleasure Jet is a little bit softer. Focusing on a larger area, it catches more of the clit, although I found it a touch ticklish, so you really need to get your head in the game to get it to truly perform. For both settings, I would say the showerhead probably works better when lying in the bath or if you have another water jet to keep you under a different spray. Though the clitoral stimulation abilities were great (wonderfully warm and wet, leading to a slow-growing explosive orgasm!), I found it hard to stay in a sexy mindset when I was left shivering a bit (the hot water is aimed only between your legs.)
Regardless, I look forward to trying it again. For what it's worth, the Womanizer x Hansgrohe Wave Clitoral Stimulation Shower Head will remain in my shower until I decide to move — and yes, I will definitely be taking it with me.
Something I didn't even realize I needed...incredible.
lovehoney reviewer
