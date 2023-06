The 'pleasure whirl' is what got me there. If you get the angle right, it can pinpoint a particular spot — and once you find the perfect place, be prepared to come. It’s not quite as fast as some of my favourite toys (the Lelo Dot , £119.25, does the job incredibly well) but the combination of water and warmth is incredibly relaxing. The 'pleasure jet' is a little bit softer. Focusing on a larger area, it catches more of the clit, although I found it a touch ticklish, so you really need to get your head in the game to get it to truly perform.