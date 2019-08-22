Up until recently, finding a sex toy that mimics oral sex has been hard. You want bondage toys? No problem. Missing penetrative sex? You're covered. Want a quiet vibrator that you can discretely pack into your suitcase? You got it. Want a dildo shaped like a fish penis? You guessed it, that exists too!
But the sex toy industry has had a hard time designing toys that even kind-of imitate oral sex (at least for people who have vulvas). And it makes sense. When a partner goes down on you, they're able to control their tongue movements and go faster, slower, or in different patterns. And, their tongue is generally both wet and warm. That's not a sensation that's easy to recreate.
Yet, many companies try. And thanks to ever-evolving technology, they're getting way better at it. We won't promise that any of the following toys will feel exactly like oral sex. But they do a pretty damn good job of replicating the feeling. And whether or not it truly feels like there's a mouth down there, there's a good chance these sex toys will still help you orgasm.
