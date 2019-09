The Most Important Thing About Eating Someone Out

So what do you do? Well, you have this wacky thing called a conversation. Before the sexy times even begin, ask your new partner what they like from oral sex. If they're not used to talking about their desires , this conversation might take some finagling, so come prepared. Ask if your partner likes being fingered while someone goes down on them, if they like their clit sucked or blown on, if they like it when someone lightly nibbles their labia, if they like it slow or fast, and any other questions you can think to ask. Your partner might not have all the answers, because they may not have experimented much with oral sex. And that's okay. When they say they don't know if they like something because they've never tried it, that's your opening to ask, "Would you like to?"