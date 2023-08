Size Queens, L’Acier’s Steel Vibrator Is A Heavy Metal Experience

Not to sound over the top, but as I tentatively moved Capo in and out, I felt like a virgin in a romance novel . Cliche phrases like "uncomfortably full" and "split in two" and "stretched to the gods" came to mind as I worked myself to an almost painful finish. Though I didn't end up squirting (I don't think I ever have, and I'm not entirely sure my body ever will!), the orgasm was an intense, full-body sensation that had me out of breath and limply melting into my mattress. It was an orgasm as powerful as I was promised.As I lay there panting, my hand cramping with the weight of the dildo in my hand, I realized that masturbating with metal is pretty hardcore. While it offers a ton of unique sensations and opportunities to vary stimulation, it's definitely not for the faint of heart (or small of vagina). It's a process. My advice would be to use it with the bullet on your clit until you're 200% warmed up and then insert the bullet (or grab another one) to use on your clit as you penetrate yourself. And for the love of your vagina, don't forget to use lubricant! (I have a feeling I'm going to be sore for a while, regardless).If you're looking for a heavy metal experience, Capo is the real deal. However, we understand that it's a bit on the pricey side (but that's what you get for an indestructible toy). Luckily, it's currently discounted as part of several Labor Day sex toy sales . Size queens, now is your time, and Capo is your toy. Don't wait — just press purchase. Or, browse some of our other favorite steel sex toys below.