Size Queens, L’Acier’s Steel Vibrator Is A Heavy Metal Experience

If you haven't dipped your toes in the world of steel sex toys, you're missing out. Steel is nearly indestructible, and unlike silicone, it's recyclable and, therefore, better for the Earth. Because of its non-porous exterior, the material is easy to clean (no UTIs for us, thank you very much!) and compatible with all kinds of lubes, which is important because steel is an inflexible material — meaning it's got no give — so lubricant is essential. Steel sex toys are heavier than plastic ones, which might sound scary (okay, maybe it is!), but it's actually a scientific marvel. The weightier material works with gravity (yes, that gravity!) to put the perfect amount of pressure on your G-spot and clit (both internally and externally). In fact, it's so perfect that many users say squirting is a given, according to sex toy brand L'Acier.
L'Acier, which literally means "steel" in French, is a sexual wellness brand that specializes in — you guessed it — steel sex toys. Though its collection boasts an anal plug and wand, its claim to fame is Capo: the first-ever vibrating steel dildo. Clocking in at just over 2 pounds and shy of 1.5 inches around, Capo is a big boi. This thing is not for the small vagina-ed. And to be frank, I have narrow-set hips and a penchant for clitoral stimulators, so I probably should have been more nervous to try out Capo (which really is a monster in both size and heft). However, the idea of a steel sex toy and its innumerable benefits had me fully excited. Perhaps too excited. Keep reading to learn from my trials and tribulations with this girthy toy and how to best make Capo work for you.
Even before I pulled it out of the box, I knew Capo was going to be something special. The packaging is immaculate, looking more like an item from a luxury department store than a sex toy. Inside the box is everything one needs to put Capo together: a hollow steel dildo, a rechargeable bullet (to put inside the dildo), a USB charging cord, and two easy-to-maneuver handles. However, upon picking it up, I was shocked at its weight. Despite being hollow, this toy is heavvvvvy. If you've ever wondered what a 2-pound penis feels like, wonder no more. Simply holding it in my hand was a bit of a workout (if you've ever done a spin class with 2-pound dumbbells, you know that's not a joke!), and its circumference was shockingly large. Though I had started out fully excited and ready to test out the benefits of steel sex toys, I was suddenly slightly intimidated.
The heavy sex toy can be played with in multiple ways. It even comes with two different handles to help explore positions and angles. But once it was in my hand, I was mostly focused on its temperature. Since I didn't want to feel like I was going to town with a Twilight vampire (sorry, Edward!), I warmed the dildo up in my hands for about a minute. Then began my lengthy journey (literally) to insertion.
As I mentioned earlier, steel is a material that has no give. So, unlike using a silicone G-spot vibrator, Capo requires you to be fully warmed up and nice and slippery in order to be inserted. (Is there a less-sexy word than inserted? I'm sorry.) But even with a dollop of lube, I found it difficult to get inside me. That's largely due to its bulbous head, which my vagina was extremely reticent to let inside. Pro tip: Don't even think about penetrating yourself with this immovable object until you're so turned on you might explode at any minute.
While my favorite part of using a vibrator is the actual warming-up process, I found that wasn't Capo's strength (which I should have known!). So if that's important to you, you're going to have to do that beforehand. Our recommendation? Use the removable bullet against your clit to help you warm up before putting it into the dildo — not only because this helps you get aroused, but also because the bullet doesn't really cause a huge vibration through the steel (even though it has 10 intensities and patterns, even on the strongest it wasn't that buzzy). That's why I chose to remove the bullet entirely and put it right against my clit while slowly inching Capo further inside me.
I felt like a virgin in a romance novel. Cliche phrases like "uncomfortably full" and "split in two" and "stretched to the gods" came to mind.
charlotte lewis, R29 sex & wellness writer
Reader: Only halfway in, I had to stop (approximately 3 inches deep). I have never been so stuffed in my entire life. I was seriously worried that I was going to break my vagina with this monster-size cock. Not only that, but I could immediately feel gravity doing its job. I hadn't been sure what it would feel like, but the bulbous head put unique pressure on that toe-curling spot behind my belly button, and I could feel myself clenching and unclenching over and over (almost painfully?) as I let my body acclimate to the new feeling.
Not to sound over the top, but as I tentatively moved Capo in and out, I felt like a virgin in a romance novel. Cliche phrases like "uncomfortably full" and "split in two" and "stretched to the gods" came to mind as I worked myself to an almost painful finish. Though I didn't end up squirting (I don't think I ever have, and I'm not entirely sure my body ever will!), the orgasm was an intense, full-body sensation that had me out of breath and limply melting into my mattress. It was an orgasm as powerful as I was promised.
As I lay there panting, my hand cramping with the weight of the dildo in my hand, I realized that masturbating with metal is pretty hardcore. While it offers a ton of unique sensations and opportunities to vary stimulation, it's definitely not for the faint of heart (or small of vagina). It's a process. My advice would be to use it with the bullet on your clit until you're 200% warmed up and then insert the bullet (or grab another one) to use on your clit as you penetrate yourself. And for the love of your vagina, don't forget to use lubricant! (I have a feeling I'm going to be sore for a while, regardless).
If you're looking for a heavy metal experience, Capo is the real deal. However, we understand that it's a bit on the pricey side (but that's what you get for an indestructible toy). Luckily, it's currently discounted as part of several Labor Day sex toy sales. Size queens, now is your time, and Capo is your toy. Don't wait — just press purchase. Or, browse some of our other favorite steel sex toys below.
