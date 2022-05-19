The 11 Best Oral Sex Toys That Reviewers Swear By

All things considered, the sex toy industry has done a pretty good job blessing us with myriad gadgets to tease and tantalize us in a variety of ways. Missing penetrative sex? You're covered. Want a quiet vibrator that you can discretely pack into your suitcase? Right this way! But, the sex toy industry has had a hard time designing toys that even kind of imitate oral sex (at least for people who have vulvas).
When a partner goes down on you: they're able to control their tongue movements; go faster, slower, or with different patterns; their tongue is generally both wet and warm. It's not a sensation that's easy to recreate — but, thanks to ever-evolving technology, we're edging closer.
While we can't promise that any of the following toys will feel exactly like oral sex, we can say that (according to very pleased internet reviewers) they do a damn good job of replicating the feeling. And, whether or not it truly feels like there's a mouth down there, according to the ecstatic reviews, there's a good chance these sex toys will help you orgasm.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.