These 17 Household Items Work As Sex Toys — And You May Already Own Them

You're surrounded by sex toys at home, and you don't even know it. As they say, with a little imagination, anything can be a dildo. And rather than grab the handcuffs hidden away in a bottom drawer, why not simply have your partner whip off their belt? While we're all for building a sex toy collection , by using what's in front of you, you're less likely to interrupt the mood by stepping away to grab equipment. While many find sex toys exciting, others would rather put a pair of panties in their lover's mouth than a ball gag — and that's hot, too.