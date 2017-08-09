What’s A Rabbit Vibrator & Should You Be Using One?

You can't really have a conversation about Rabbit vibrators without some mention of Sex and the City, because the iconic sex toy made its debut in a 1998 episode, cleverly titled "The Turtle and the Hare." In it, Miranda initially suggests that Charlotte try a Rabbit vibrator, and Samantha quips, "Oh, come on. If you're going to get a vibrator, at least get one called the Horse." But the Rabbit ends up being so powerful that Carrie and Miranda have to literally drag Charlotte out of bed after she fell down the Rabbit hole, so to speak.
A Rabbit vibrator is a dual-action sex toy that can allow for penetration and clitoral stimulation at the same time, says Kristen Lilla, LCSW, a sex therapist and sexuality educator. And having both of those options for play can make the possibilities infinite, according to the user manual. That might explain why, almost 20 years later, the Rabbit is still going strong.
Many people with vaginas require clitoral stimulation and penetration in order to orgasm, and the Rabbit does both: "While most women receive the most pleasure from clitoral stimulation, as it is more sensitive, internal pressure and vibrations can feel good, too," Lilla says. "For many women, this combo of internal and external stimulation is what helps them achieve orgasm."
Most Rabbit vibrators are phallic-shaped, with an arm that protrudes out called the Tickler, which is sometimes shaped like an actual bunny. Then, inside the shaft of the Rabbit, there are encapsulated pearls that make the entire shaft rotate, according to the user manual. If this all sounds too extra for you, that's okay. There are some newer, less-intense iterations — without the pearls or the bunny-shaped Tickler — that might be more your speed.
"It's kind of a bigger device, and it can be cumbersome to use," says Michelle Hope, a sexologist in New York City. "It has all the bells and whistles, but maybe too many bells and whistles for some people." So you might want to just start practicing with the first ever sex toys: your hands. "You can have vaginal penetration with your fingers, and a little more clitoral stimulation from a vibrator or your hand." It's like you were born with an entry-level Rabbit, if you think about it.
Then, when you do want to use the Rabbit, take your time to experiment, alone or with a partner, suggests Lilla. The features can be a little intimidating, so go one step at a time. "Don't feel like you have to insert the vibrator right away," she says. "Have fun exploring all of your sensations, and the various speeds of vibration, and feel free to rub it on other parts of your body, such as your breasts."
Yes, the Rabbit vibrates — and that alone can feel intense if you're not ready for it. "It could feel wonderful, but could also feel like too much stimulation," Lilla says. You may even want to turn off the vibes when you're ready to insert it. Hope also suggests using lube. "With devices like the Rabbit, there's so much going on that the thin skin around your genitals could get sore," she says. In fact, the user manual has a warning that says you shouldn't use it for more than 20 minutes at a time.
Whether you consider yourself a Miranda or a Charlotte, or somewhere in between, the Rabbit might be the toy you need to give your regular sex routine a little, um, jump.
