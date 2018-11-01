Why You Should Try A Glass Dildo

Sure, your silicone dildo is cool, but have you ever tried glass? To some, it might sound terrifying to consider putting anything made of glass inside your body. What if it breaks? But, rest assured that glass dildos are about the least breakable glass thing on the planet.
As long as they were actually made to be used during sex (and not just some glass thing you found and thought, why don't I put this inside myself) then glass sex toys are pretty damn safe, Carol Queen, PhD, the resident sexologist at Good Vibes, wrote on the sex toy shop's blog.
Glass dildos are "Pyrexed," meaning that they're made in the same way as the ceramic casserole dishes your grandma probably had. Just like those ceramic dishes, glass can be compromised when the temperature changes too fast...like going from a cool room to a hot oven or inside a hot body. Pyrexing the toys ensures that your dildo stays solid when you use it, and it also allows you to use glass dildos for temperature play.
A lot of times, temperature play involves using ice or a warm oil to rub over your partner's skin. But, a lot of people also like to warm up or cool down their toys. Stick your dildo in the freezer or put it into a glass of warm water for a few minutes. Test the temperature of the dildo, no matter if it's warm or cold, on your forearm before you start playing. That can help you avoid hurting yourself with a toy that's too hot or too cold, the sexperts at Lovehoney say. As long as it's a safe temperature, the difference in temperature can make sensations you're used to during sex (like someone rubbing the toy over your clit, or putting it inside your vagina or anus) feel different.
Of course, not everyone is going to love a glass toy. While silicone toys have a bit of give, glass is hard and inflexible. So if you like your toys to be flexible and move with your body, then glass might not be right for you. But, if you like rougher penetration, then glass is great.
Glass is also great if you're really into shower sex, because shower sex typically requires silicone lube (or else gets pretty dry when the water washes away both your natural lube and water-based lube). Since most dildos are made of silicone, you can't use silicone lube when you're using them. Remember: Silicone lube breaks down silicone sex toys. So when you plan to use sex toys in the shower, glass or metal work best thanks to the copious amounts of silicone lube you can slather over them.
If you are going to use your glass dildo in the shower, though, be careful not to drop it. If your toy hits the tub or another hard surface, then you should retire it, Dr. Queen writes. "I would recommend that a dropped glass toy be retired and used as a beautiful paperweight if it is dropped on, say, a tiled or cement floor," she writes. Even if you can't see them, a toy that was dropped could have tiny fractures and that means that it's no longer safe to put inside your body.
Still interested? We've rounded up a few options ahead, in case you can't wait to get your very own glass dildo.
Eden Fantasys Emerald Explorer
This glass probe was designed as an anal sex toy, but can be used vaginally as well. Just remember to swap out your condom (if you're using one) or take a break to disinfect the toy if you're going to switch from anal to vaginal sex.
Unbound's Gem
They call it "gem" for a reason, not just because it looks pretty. The curved and beaded end to this glass dildo could easily make it the crown jewel of your sex toy collection.
Babeland Candy Colored Glass Dildo
Pretty colors and a curved tip to hit your G-spot? What else could you want?
Babeland Icescicles Swirl Dildo
Think of the swirls on this dildo like the ridges on "ribbed for pleasure" condoms. They're there to make your sex sesh even better.
PipeDream Icicles Glass Dildo No. 24
Cause who doesn't want a dildo shaped like an octopus tentacle? But, seriously, those bumps provide major texture if you're into that.
