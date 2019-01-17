19 People On The Sex Positions That Drive Them Crazy

Polling a potential sexual partner on their "favorites" is a classic way to break the ice on a first date. What's your favorite color? Favorite TV show? Favorite drink? But figuring out deeper facets of their preferences, like their favorite sex positions, can take some time to get to. The thing is, when you compare the sex positions portrayed in porn and movies to the sex positions people do in real life, they don't always measure up.
Case in point: reverse cowgirl is often showed in porn, simply because it looks good on camera. But research suggests that only 7.7% of Americans fantasize about that position, according to data published in Tell Me What You Want by Justin Lehmiller, PhD, a sex researcher. A person's favorite sex position obviously depends on many factors, such as their anatomy and emotions. And, obviously, there's not one "right way" to have sex.
Given that, we asked people to describe their go-to, tried-and-true, greatest of all time sex positions — as well as the ones that they find completely overrated. The answers might be illuminating, help you troubleshoot a difficult posture, or at the very least make you feel less alone.
[I like] having control of everything.
Charro, 21
Favorite position: Cowgirl.
"[I like] having control of everything; rhythm and depth."
Most overrated position: "Reverse cowgirl."
I orgasm 100% of the time from the clit stimulation.
Kay, 26
Favorite position: Cowgirl.
"It's an angle that works for any size dick, [and] I orgasm 100% of the time from the clit stimulation. It also gives me lots of control over the pace and depth of penetration, while being comfortable enough to sustain the position for a long time. It's super convenient for nipple play with the guy's hands or mouth."
Most overrated position: "Reverse cowgirl! In real life it's just completely unsatisfying. It's awkward to get into, only allows for shallow penetration, and nothing turns me off faster than looking at gross dude feet."
It’s the best position for me to be able to use vibrators.
Tilly, 25
Favorite position: Missionary.
"It feels better in this position in terms of penetration. I like seeing their face, and it’s the best position for me to be able to use vibrators."
Most overrated position: "69. Seems like it’s for teenagers."
I like the intimacy and being able to kiss.
Erin, 21
Favorite position: Missionary.
"I like the intimacy and being able to kiss."
Most overrated position: "None."
It hits just the right spots.
Maddy, 26
Favorite position: Prone bone.
"There is a ton of skin-to-skin contact, and it hits just the right spots when being penetrated. It also allows great opportunities for the person on top to do things to the back of the person on the bottom."
Most overrated position: "Doggy style."
I like his weight on me, and the freedom he has to move his hips.
Erin, 35
Favorite position: Prone with the giver on top.
"I like his weight on me, and the freedom he has to move his hips. He can wrap his arms around me, and kiss my neck."
Most overrated position: "Missionary."
There are many ways to switch it up.
Phoebe, 27
Favorite position: Cowgirl.
"I’m in control and there are many ways to switch it up: putting boobs face, moving into the lotus, getting on my haunches so they can thrust, sitting on my knees or my feet."
Most overrated position: "Standing up. I can’t concentrate for some reason."
I come the best that way.
A, 24
Favorite position: Doggy style.
"I come the best that way."
Most overrated position: "In the shower."
The sensation is much better.
Zoey, 27
Favorite position: Doggy style.
"The sensation is much better."
Most overrated position: "Reverse cowgirl."
Penetration angle works really well for me.
Kaitlyn, 25
Favorite position: Doggy style.
"[The] penetration angle works really well for me in terms of my partner and our bodies. I also love the feeling of their body pushing against my butt."
Most overrated position: "Not overrated per se, but not for me. I dislike cowgirl. I feel awkward."
Sweet, sweet clitoral stimulation.
Riot Kitty, 28
Favorite position: Missionary.
"That sweet, sweet clitoral stimulation."
Most overrated position: "Reverse cowgirl... but if it works for someone else I'm not going to hate."
Angles my hips so that the penis is directly hitting the G-spot.
Sarah, 21
Favorite position: Missionary with knees behind shoulders.
"The G-spot is on the front facing wall of the vagina, on the same 'side' as the belly button. When they push my legs back, it curves my spine up and angles my hips so that [penetration] directly hits my G-spot. This is also why arching your back during doggy style sucks; while it looks nice, it angels the G-spot away from where [the penetration occurs.]. If you Google 'cat cow stretch' it feels better to get fucked in the 'cow' position than in the 'cat' position."
Most overrated position: "Reverse cowgirl isn't great, because it is just as physically demanding as cowgirl, but I can't see anything other than legs. It's really more for their pleasure."
One of us [can] rub the clit or use a vibrator.
Lacey, 33
Favorite position: Side-laying, legs intertwined at an aĺmost 90-degree angle.
"[The penis or object is] inserted deep enough with ability for one of us to rub the clit or use a vibrator."
Most overrated position: "So many. They have to work with individual bodies, flexibilities, and comfort."
Feels very primal.
Jill, 22
Favorite position: Doggy style.
"Feels very primal, I like getting pounded from behind."
Most overrated position: "69-ing."
I love my back being kissed.
Jo, 19
Favorite position: Doggy, but lying flat.
"I like feeling surrounded and they get good depth. I love my back being kissed, too."
Most overrated position: "Can't think of any."
It’s what feels more intimate.
Christy, 30
Favorite position: Missionary.
"It’s not necessarily what’s most pleasurable, but it’s what feels more intimate."
Most overrated position: "If I had to pick, probably reverse cowgirl."
Goes so deep.
Lillian, 23
Favorite position: Prone.
"Goes so deep, hits my G-spot."
Most overrated position: "Standing and cowgirl."
Increases pressure on my clit.
Lora, 25
Favorite position: Missionary with legs intertwined.
"Gives better depth and increases pressure on my clit."
Most overrated position: Cowgirl and doggy.
It’s the hottest feeling in the world.
CC, 25
Favorite position: Being fucked on a counter.
"Eye contact, deep penetration, and I’m small and limber, making this very possible. It’s the perfect position for him to pull out all the way and drive back in with all his force. It’s the hottest feeling in the world."
Most overrated position: "Missionary. It's not so much overrated as over-sold as an easy position. It’s actually pretty difficult [and] uncomfortable if there’s an extreme height discrepancy."
