19 People On The Sex Positions That Drive Them Crazy

Polling a potential sexual partner on their "favourites" is a classic way to break the ice on a first date. What's your favourite TV show? Favourite drink? Favourite travel destination? But figuring out deeper facets of their preferences, like their favourite sex positions, can take some time to get to. The thing is, when you compare the sex positions portrayed in porn and movies to the sex positions people do in real life, they don't always measure up.
Case in point: reverse cowgirl is often showed in porn, simply because it looks good on camera. But research suggests that only 7.7% of Americans fantasise about that position, according to data published in Tell Me What You Want by sex researcher Justin Lehmiller, PhD. A person's favourite sex position obviously depends on many factors, and, obviously, there's not one "right way" to have sex.
Given that, we asked people to describe their go-to, tried-and-true, greatest of all time sex positions — as well as the ones that they find completely overrated. The answers might be illuminating, help you troubleshoot a difficult posture, or at the very least make you feel less alone.