6 Anal Toys To Really Get Behind, According To A Sex Therapist

Maybe you stumbled onto this page because you're curious about butt stuff — or maybe you're a seasoned pro and are always keen on meeting your new favorite backdoor accoutrement. Either way, you're in the right place. For far too long, anal play has been fetishized as an extreme sport, rather than celebrated for the accessible dimension of pleasure that it rightly is.
"Take your time to learn about different kinds of anal play, anal cleansing, and douching, and to discuss boundaries and aftercare needs," recommends Dr. Kate Balestrieri, CST, CSAT-S, PACT-II, EMDR, TSY, a licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist tells Refinery29. A good game plan involves plenty of lube, condoms, and a towel if you’re worried about making a (fun, totally normal!) mess.
When you're ready to explore the world of anal toys, here's what Dr. Balestrieri suggests: "Start with a smaller plug, dildo, finger, or vibrator, if it is your first time trying anal penetration," she explains. "Relax your body and go slow. You can gradually increase the size or weight of the anal toy, number of fingers, or penetrating dildo, vibrator, or penis." Ahead, peruse her pro-approved anal toys and plugs alongside our own R29-reader favorites.
B-Vibe Anal training Kit + Education Set, $150
"This is the gold standard of anal kits for those getting started," Dr. Balestrieri tells us. "It comes with a comprehensive educational book that can be read alone — or with a partner — and provides everything you need to know to prepare for anal play. It also includes a cleaning kit and three separate butt plugs to get a feel for what fits right."
JimmyJane Neptune 2,
$150 $105
If you're enjoying anal play with a penis-having partner, take notes: "This prostate massager/butt plug is perfect for anyone who wants to experience the joy of prostate orgasms or vibrating anal play," Dr. Balestrieri tells us. "Its sleek, one-sided flared base makes it safe for deep penetration, and its remote access makes it a winner for solo or partnered play."
Maude Cone, $30
The sexual wellness startup behind such hits as the Vibe and Drop debuted its first-ever non-vibrating butt plug, cone earlier this year. "So often, this category is treated as a kink or taboo when it’s something that every person can engage in," Maude founder and CEO Éva Goicochea previously told R29. Featuring a slim profile and subtly flared base, it's the perfect starter plug for many bodies.
Lovehoney Pure Pleasure Sensual Glass Butt Plug, $24.99
Whether for aesthetic purposes or a pleasure-bestowing sensation of fullness, a weighted plug can be an amazing experience. "Butt plugs and toys can be made of glass, silicone, or even steel," explains Dr. Balestrieri. Important care tip: "Whatever the material, make sure your anal accessory is non-porous and clean before every use."
Unbound Shimmy, $61
"When looking for a butt plug or anal toy, it is imperative that you find one that has a base wider than the toy and your sphincter, or a pull mechanism, to avoid the toy getting stuck," explains Dr. Balestrieri. Plug bases can range from a flared, flat surface, a faux-fur tail, bulb, or ring, such as this Unbound fave above.
Satisfyer Soft Silicone Anal Beads,
$43 $19.95
This power couple of silicone anal bead strands is perfect for taking your anal play to the next level. Both feature a loop handle for easy removal, and different shapes for mind-blowing pleasure.
