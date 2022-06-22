Maude’s Sex Toys Are Chic Enough To Double As Home Decor

Maude's OG personal massager Vibe comes in four elegant colors, perfectly matched to any kind of decor. The best-selling vibrator arrived pre-charged and ready to go. Its unique oblong shape was extremely grippable, making it simple to maneuver around all the pleasurable nooks and crannies with what Maude refers to as its "flutter tip." Though someone could easily use the thicker end to stimulate a wider area, I chose to use the narrow flutter tip for a more concentrated vibration.



The vibration started off soft and pleasurable, easily exploring both external and just-barely internal spots. The Vibe has three vibration levels that increase in intensity with no stops, starts, or patterns — just one long continuous vibe for smooth stimulation. But despite its small, unassuming stature, this thing nearly knocked me out as soon as I increased the vibration up to its second level.



Word of advice: Even though it's water-resistant, be careful while testing out the higher levels in the shower. I was so overwhelmed by pleasure that I nearly slipped and broke my neck, my knees buckling as a quick and powerful orgasm hit me within a minute of my maneuvering. I feel pretty sure needing an airlift out of the shower isn't what you want from Maude's discreet toy experience, so maybe test out this one lying down first. Learn from me!