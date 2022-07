Maude’s Sex Toys Are Chic Enough To Double As Home Decor

As the sexual health and wellness writer on the R29 Shopping team, I have the pleasure of receiving a lot of sex toys. Emphasis on pleasure. No, seriously. These toys are coming faster than I am (sorry, it was right there)! But among the unruly mountain of wild-shaped, brightly coloured, and extremely phallic sex toys I've stacked atop a stray kitchen chair, one package sent from Maude stood apart, seeming bizarrely demure in comparison. Curious, I dove into the plain brown package and pulled out what looked like fancy hand soap, an elegant glass candle, and tubes of beauty accessories, all in varying hues of rich amber and dark green. Perplexed, I took a closer look. What I'd assumed was hand soap was actually a bottle of lube, the candle was a heat-activated massage oil, and the beauty products were personal massagers, aka vibrators I was shook. Though I knew Maude's mission statement of creating accessible and discreet sexual wellness products for all types of people, I hadn't anticipated just how gorgeous the products would look. The vibrators , made from smooth silicone, stood upright with ease. In dark green, the massagers look almost like modern Christmas decor or even a personal assistant, like a new wave Alexa or Google Home. I was completely obsessed, even before trying anything out.That's the beauty of Maude, though. The thoughtfully made brand knows that discretion is important to many customers. One of the only problems with my huge mountain of sex toys is that occasionally it'll tower so high that it'll appear in the background of my girlfriend's WFH setup (she works in a client-facing position, and I may have received a few talking-tos about it). The Maude products, despite being well in view of her meetings (accidentally, I swear!), didn't even phase her or her clients. But, of course, Maude's products aren't just pretty. They're also quiet, affordable, and beginner-friendly while impressing me with their performance.