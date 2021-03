Maude’s New Vibrator Is Orgasmic (& About To Sell Out)

Fun fact: my first-ever vibrator was the Vibe — I received it in a gift bag from a particularly debaucherous beauty event at House Of Yes a few years back. I loved how unscary (aka not extremely phallic) it was, and how it made me feel encouraged and supported in exploring what felt good to me. I got the same vibe (heh) when I tried the Drop one lazy Sunday morning. My first impression was that it was surprisingly quiet for how powerful it was. I loved how the velvety-soft egg felt in my palm. Not to mention, it's also ridiculously chic. As a color obsessive whose favorite party trick is ID-ing nail polishes down to the name and brand, I have a serious love affair with the deep olive green shade — and Drop also comes in Maude's signature warm grey hue. While Vibe is obviously a fan-favorite for a reason, I sometimes found it to be a little too intense because of the slender shape & tip made it amazing for targeted stimulation. Drop, however, was able to gradually crescendo my bod into a blissful state of orgasm. As Miley Cyrus once crooned, "it's the climb" — and this one is destined for sell-out stardom.