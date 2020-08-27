You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When NYC-based Maude hit the scene with its elevated range of modern sexual-wellness essentials, we knew we were in for something special. On top of its subtly sensual massager that can be used in a myriad of ways, bestselling aloe-based organic lube, and hyped-up fragrance-free body oil that you'll want to slather from H2T, there was the tiny-but-mighty vibe that could (and it did). Over six months ago, on February 6, Maude's reader-favorite Vibe sold out across the site. But today, after weeks of waiting and about 17,000 presales later, the 3-speed vibrator crafted from 100% platinum-grade and water-resistant silicone is finally back in stock — in a sexy neutral hue. Cue the bedroom confetti.
"Since our launch in April of 2018, our vibe has been our bestseller even though we can't advertise it," Maude founder Éva Goicochea tells Refinery29. "Last year, we briefly sold out a few times, but in 2020, in all regards, was unprecedented." She can say that again. "We never could have anticipated the success and surge in demand for the product," Goicochea adds. (ICYMI: A very limited run of a green Vibe also came and went earlier this year.) The sex toy market is far from new, making it rife with opportunity for reinvention and disruption: "The intention of launching with one, neutral, and the easy-to-use vibe was to redefine it as a basic — just part of your everyday sex life," Goicochea explains. "That our customers have fully embraced and champion it to their friends means that they are also actively destigmatizing and changing the category with us, which was our hope."
The most wanted vibrator has not only topped R29 readers' hit-lists but also reviewers, boasting a whopping 5-out-of-5-star rating on the brand's site with extensive reviewer praise: "I have probably invested almost a thousand dollars in sex-related purchases, and I think this may be my favorite one. I have bought multiple $100-$200 devices, but they don't compare to this little guy. Other vibes have 10+ settings that I get lost wading through in the moment. Not this one. It's the perfect size and the perfect reach. It's super easy to clean. I'm buying a second one today to have on hand so I'm never without. I climax every time. Just buy it." Something tells us this just-under-$50 crowdpleaser won't stick around on Maude's virtual shelves for very long — which, quite literally, makes this your time to shine (if you're also looking to restock your favorite bottle of Shine lube). "Sex is human and all people deserve to feel like they can buy what they need without shame or guilt so we're thrilled," Goicochea told us. "Vive le vibe!"
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.