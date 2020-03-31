As you know, folks are spending a lot of time indoors nowadays, and as we on the R29 Shopping Team have astutely noticed, sex toy sales are up — way up. And we get it. Climaxing as a way to relieve some stress during this uncertain time is healthy, so party on.
In the spirit of presenting you with the very best items to shop 365 days a year (but especially during a time where all things self-love and self-care have never felt more essential), we asked some of the top sex toy brands and retailers to share their bestselling vibes, plugs, and more. From the tried-and-true favorites that will always be top of the charts — i.e. the Womanizer and the Rabbit — to more experimental options, here are 2020's current bestsellers worth paying up to full price for. Coronavirus porn optional.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.