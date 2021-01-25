Maude’s Rarely In-Stock Vibe Has An Exclusive New Hue

When the stars align and two powerhouse brands join forces, the result is nothing short of magic. For anyone who's tried Maude's can't-keep-it-in-stock Vibe, you already know the minimalist-sleek sex toy with big buzz-worthy energy is pretty darn magical — and, now, it's officially caught the eye of Urban Outfitters with an exclusive color collab. The Vibe's newest hue is a muted mint green, priced at $45, and only available for purchase at UO (while supplies last!). "The [Urban Outfitters] customer is sharp, bold, and prioritizes inclusive and accessible products," says Maude founder Éva Goicochea. "This launch speaks to our shared commitment to make inclusive intimacy an important conversation." As of today, you can officially pre-order the exclusive colorway — which is slated to ship in early February. Something tells us it'll be well worth the wait. But, if you want one right away, the OG beige color is ready to ship ASAP.
Advertisement
"We know that intimate care and sexual wellness are extremely important topics to the Urban Outfitters customer with increasing search inquiries and demand month over month," says Urban Outfitters General Merchandise Manager Jena Tracey. "We are so proud to have Maude included within our growing assortment of high quality and inclusive sexual health products." With products ranging from body oil and bath salts to organic lube, Maude's sensual products offer something for everybody and every mood. And if you somehow aren't well-acquainted with the tiny-but-mighty vibrator, now's your chance to shop the rare new find.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.