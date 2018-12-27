When some of the best vibrators cost $75, $100, $200, and more, it's hard not to think of these helpful masturbating tools as a luxury. But not being able to spend that kind of cash on a sexy toy shouldn't be a barrier to self-pleasure. If you want a vibrator, you should be able to easily buy one and find one in your budget.
Luckily, there are plenty of sex toys in every price range. But just remember that vibrators are often expensive for a reason. High-end silicone and motors that run whisper-quiet cost more for a reason. So if companies are using the best products to create their toys, then their vibes are going to be more expensive. (If you can afford a more expensive toy, they're certainly worth the investment.) And, when buying cheaper toys, you'll want to make sure that the materials are safe to put in and on your body.
Still, it's absolutely possible to find inexpensive and (mostly) safe vibes. So, we've rounded up some of the best toys out there that cost $50 or less. You're welcome.