10 Best Sex Toys Ever Invented

As a sex writer, I've played with a lot of sex toys. Rabbit vibrators, wands, clit vibes, finger vibes, glass dildos, strap-ons — my bedside drawer is bursting with them. And in all this testing, I've learned which sex toys work best for my body, and what a good quality sex toy looks and sounds like — whisper-quiet and made from quality materials like medical-grade silicone or stainless steel.
So, in honor of National Sex Toy Day (November 4), I'm sharing my favorite sex toys with you. If there were awards for the best sex toys ever invented, these 10 would have my vote.