8 Best Sex Toys Ever Invented

As a sex writer, I've played with a lot of sex toys. Rabbit vibrators, wands, clit vibes, finger vibes, glass dildos, strap-ons — my bedside drawer is bursting with them. And in all this testing, I've learned which sex toys work best for my body, and what a good quality sex toy looks and sounds like — whisper-quiet and made from quality materials like medical-grade silicone or stainless steel.
Now, I'm sharing my favourite sex toys with you. If there were awards for the best sex toys ever invented, these 8 would have my vote.