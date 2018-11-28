Strap-ons are the most versatile sex toy in the business, but they can be overlooked due to the perception that they're only for same-sex female couples or for pegging your partner. Turns out, there are countless styles of strap-ons that work for any combination of partners and genders, and they come with such unique benefits that you'll wonder why you hadn't introduced them into your routine earlier.
"Before I joined the adult business, I didn't even know what they really were," says adult film actress Tasha Reign. "Since using them on men and women, and having them used on me, I have discovered how very useful and exciting they can be."
Especially for beginners, the experience can be very powerful.
"You are learning to use a product attached to you to please someone, male or female, that you aren’t used to having, and once you get in the groove, IT’S ON!" says Chelsea McCain from Adult Empire. "Believe me, you feel empowered! To this day, when I think of a strap on, no matter what style, that’s what I think of: empowerment."
Excited to try a strap-on yet? If it's new for you, before you jump into using this toy, we talked to a couple of experts about what you should consider, and which toys in particular are perfect for newcomers. Read ahead for essential beginner tips and a bunch of great strap-ons to try.