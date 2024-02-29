At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Strap-ons are one of the most versatile sex toys in the business, but they can be overlooked due to the perception that they're only for queer female couples or for pegging your partner. Turns out, there are countless styles of strap-ons that work for any combination of partners and genders. And to be frank, they're awesome.
"Before I joined the adult business, I didn't even know what they really were," adult film actress Tasha Reign previously told Refinery29. "Since using them on men and women, and having them used on me, I have discovered how very useful and exciting they can be."
That's because using a strap-on is just a new way to be penetrated. Want to experiment with double penetration without bringing a third person into the bedroom? A strap-on is a great solution. Maybe you're in a WLW relationship but need G-spot stimulation to orgasm — strap-ons to the rescue. It can also be a gender-affirming tool for trans men during intercourse. And that's just the very tip (pun intended) of what a strap-on can do.
As always, when introducing something new to your sexual routine, it's important to talk to your partner(s) and get a clear idea of what each of you is expecting and comfortable with. Before diving in, nail down who wants to wear the strap-on, who wants to receive it, and what kind works best for your individual desires.
Not sure where to start? We've scoured every sex toy store on the internet to bring you the best strap-ons of all kinds. So whether you're a WLW couple ready to take things to the next level, in need of gender-affirming gear, or something else entirely, there's a perfect strap-on out there for you. Read ahead for our roundup of the best strap-ons to try, as well as a few beginner tips on how to use them.