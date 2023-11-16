When it comes to sexual wellness brands we love, Dame is right there at the top — and for not just one reason. Driven by its goal to close the orgasm gap, the woman-owned, -developed, and -designed brand creates pleasure products that hit all the right spots. We love that Dame's vibes are made with doctor-approved materials, have a three-year warranty, and are accessible for all shapes, sizes, and sensations; however, noticeably missing from Dame's long list of pros is a low price tag. These wellness products don't come cheap (usually), which is why we would be flogging ourselves if we didn't let you know about Dame's major Black Friday Sale on its top-notch vibrators and wellness accoutrement.
Along with stocking your carts full of discounted mattresses and Black Friday bedding deals, it's time to grab a few self-care items at a great price. Friday, November 17 through December 10, Dame will take 25% off sitewide as well as marking up to 60% off some of its best-sellers.
Though that might feel like ample time to peruse, Dame's wellness products have been known to go out of stock quite frequently, and at these prices, there's no telling how long they'll last (its G-spot vibe Arc is already out of stock in one colorway!). Keep reading for our top six must-grab picks from Dame's Black Friday sale before they're gone.
Dame's best-selling suction vibe made it onto the top of our can't-miss Black Friday sex toy sales last week when we learned of its incredible discount, so you know you need to add this one to your cart ASAP. Known among R29 editors as feeling like "getting oral from a cloud," it's worth the splurge at its full price, so at 60% off, it's an orgasmic steal.
This couple's vibrator looks somewhat like an alien, but the pleasure it delivers is Earth-shattering. Eva was Dame's first-ever vibrator, but it's stood the test of time, maintaining its best-seller status over the last decade. If you're someone who needs a little extra clitoral stimulation during partnered sex, Eva is a must-have.
Wand vibrators are a surefire way to orgasm, due to their ultra-powerful motors that stimulate the clit, and Com is no exception. We particularly love this wand for its ergonomic handle that makes delivering its rumbling vibrations a breeze.
We've recommended Pom as a great beginner vibrator to nearly everyone we know because of its supersoft coating that flexes with your body. It basically feels like your hand...if your hand also vibrated. But for a beginner, we understand its price tag can be daunting. At 25% off, it's a lot more accessible.
A finger vibrator is a low-key amazing addition to any sex toy collection. It's perfect for solo play or partnered sex. This one is so small we also think it'd make an excellent stocking stuffer.
There's a reason Dame's G-spot vibrator, Arc, has been in and out of stock since its release two years ago (its berry colorway is currently sold out) — it really is that good. Its unique ridged tip and curved shape make it perfect for both internal and external stimulation. Finding your G-spot has never been easier.
