Dame’s Suction Vibrator Feels Like Getting Oral From A Cloud

For me, the first sign of a good vibrator is seeing how my body responds in the initial seconds of use. Before I feel stimulated – and we’re talking seconds here — I should feel like some tiny ghosts just cracked my whole back. My spine becomes a noodle. My breathing is better, deeper. In that sense, Aer is a testament to its namesake; it’s so light and ergonomic that it felt like a natural extension of my palm, traveling around my clit as if it had been there before and instantly getting me to relax. For me, that’s convenient — and I imagine that for people who seek more accessible toys , it’s a relief. Especially when we’re working with the clit. “Unfortunately, this isn't an organ that's usually taught about in school or otherwise,” says Dr. Li Lock, Interim Director of Education and Research Associate at Planned Parenthood Great Plains , and the Research Specialist at Transgender Training Institute , “It's often up to individuals to figure it out for themselves. Some folx may enjoy direct external stimulation of the exposed head, packed with nerve endings; others may prefer a deeper internal stimulation of the parts of the clitoris extending inside the body, using fingers or toys. Some folx may like a lot of attention on the clitoris; for others, it may be too intense or uncomfortable.” Lots of things, they emphasize, “can change how our bodies feel (like hormone therapy, birth control, pregnancy, etc.), which may impact our preferences for different types of stimulation.” Sex educator Haley Hasen agrees. As the founder of a “trans, sex worker/ erotic labor, kink/BDSM, STI, fat-body, mental health/ illness, disability-affirming, anti-racist and ANTI-anti-Semitic” platform, she’s passionate about giving the clit the attention it deserves. “I was taught in a very cishet, binary sex education way,” she says. “I believed until a few years ago that penetrative sex was strictly for male pleasure and that my job was to lay there and pretend to enjoy it. I thought I was ‘broken’ because I could not orgasm. I always knew it was there but was never taught what to do with it. Rub it? Flick it? Scratch it?”