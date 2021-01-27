Dame’s Suction Vibrator Feels Like Getting Oral From A Cloud

If I’m honest, Aer helped me realize that I wasn’t just sleeping on the power of the clit during my early twenties – I was gaslighting its abilities. I love penetration. I also love marzipan. But that doesn’t mean I should build every delicious meal off of a foundation of almond meal when garlic tostones also exist. “I highly recommend watching yourself in a mirror to learn how your body depicts pleasure,” says Halsen, who has “moved away from an orgasm-based mindset, and towards a pleasure-based mindset” as she continues to explore clitoral pleasure, and I'm going to do the same. In terms of brainpower, it helps so much to have Aer on my side. It gives me confidence (and orgasms). Its sensitivity feels near-sentient (also impressive, for a non-motion-sensor vibrator), and its whole aesthetic schtick — however lame as that might sound — feels elevated, but sincere. That's important because we deserve not only trust with our vibrators, we deserve chemistry.