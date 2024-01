At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.A kiss on the hand might be quite continental, but diamonds are a clit's best friend — that's how the song goes, right? If not, it should. Because, as Valentine's Day gifting starts to ramp up, we're here to tell you what she really wants for the holiday of love: a suction vibrator As far as self-love products go, nothing has shot to popularity (and stayed there) more than the viral rose suction vibrator . It shook the internet (and clits everywhere) back in 2020 and has remained a staple in our carts for the last four years. And with Valentine's Day looming around the corner, grabbing a mechanical rose that will dole out pleasure long after your bouquets of long-stems have withered away just makes sense.However, the original viral rose is no longer in production. Meaning each rose you use is actually a variation on the original — and these replicas differ not only in price range but in effectiveness. While we've tried a handful of them with great success, we're always on the lookout for the "next rose" — whatever that toy might be. And we're bold enough to say: we think we've found it. From the retailer that exclusively distributes Playboy's line of sex toys , Lovers, comes a shiny new toy that's destined to distribute some shimmer to your toy collection. And now through January 31, it's a whopping 20% off with code. If you're a person who knows that diamonds are forever, it's time to invest in some bling and try out the Jewel