And now, the moment all you thong-enthusiasts might have been waiting for! While I appreciate a thong's low-profile and no-panty-line promise, as a commando-club member, I'm fairly sensitive to constrictive fabric down there — and, have experienced serious irritation from overpriced thongs of my past. Although this style had the greatest wedgy potential of all Pact's underwear, thanks to its A+ organic material, it felt good down there for a full day's wear (I usually only don thongs for a few hours at night on "special" going out occasions). I didn't feel like someone was giving me a wedgy after walking around, and I also didn't feel itchy or twitchy after prolonged periods of sitting. Instead, by sundown, I felt fresh when pulling these off. Pact's Thong wasn't as good as going commando but, as far as butt floss goes, it was by far the most comfortable experience my crack and vagina have experienced to date. I will definitely reach for these again when in need of a performance-quality thong for prolonged wear, ultimate comfort, and added protection against the inevitable period-in-white-pants fiascos.