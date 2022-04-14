I first learned of the fair-trade, GOTS-certified brand via my job as a daytime product hunter on the Most Wanted team. Pact not only exceeds a positive shopping reputation due to the company's earth-friendly initiatives but also for cultivating an impressively best-selling lineup of unassuming basics. Despite its stylistic simplicity, Pact's organic cotton underwear (available in sizes XS-2X) has been a persistent crowd favorite among both internet reviewers and Refinery29 readers alike — with its Classic Fit Bikini ruling the top-purchased ranks in our roundup of the best cotton underwear for women and amassing over 1,000 reviews that have awarded it a 4.2-out-of-5-star rating. Highlights include praise from yeast-infection-prone reviewers that swear by its breathability, appreciators of its full-coverage comfort that doesn't tread into granny-panty territory, and props from my fellow undie-free enthusiasts who speak to its barely-there body feel.
With this knowledge and a need to reconsider my commitment to the commando lifestyle, I decided Pact's $14 panties ($6 less than Hanky Pankys!) were the ones to try. I spent a week in the brand's five most popular pairs, holding each to my preferred standard of being just as good or better than wearing nothin' at all. Monday was dedicated to the classic-fit bikini, then it was high-rise hipster Tuesday, Wednesday was for the boy shorts, followed by lace-waist Thursday, and a Friday thong song.
These undies were the perfect fit and wonderfully soft. They have the perfect amount of coverage and don't wedge when you move.
These are my holy grail underwear and they are all I wear now. They are truly high rise, don't ride down, hold things in nicely but are very very comfortable.
I never realized how uncomfortable all my other underwear was until I bought my first pair of these boy shorts. Great coverage, super comfy and cute!
I have sensitive skin and am always hesitant about lace, but these don't bother me at all. They stay in place and offer full coverage, very comfy, I love sleeping in these. Plus they're so pretty!
The words comfortable and thong don't generally go together. Bought these as protection from harsh fabric in crotch of my favorite hiking pants but find them comfortable enough to wear any time—even to sleep.