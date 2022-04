Blame it on the fact that I run hot or my mom's propensity for going commando , but I've never loved underwear — and, as far back as I can recall, I've avoided wearing it entirely. While all of my friends were coveting lace thongs from the likes of Hanky Panky and Victoria's Secret, I was baring all. Forgoing the extra layers down there that often left me sweaty and constricted just felt better, feer, right. Although I've been content with a life lacking panty lines, wedgies, and extra laundering, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the moments where, in hindsight, underwear was warranted : that time my dress blew up over my head while walking down a flight of restaurant stairs; when I spent the worse part of a 90-degree day walking around NYC in some particularly unforgiving jeans; the surprise-period-in-white-pants situation. It was in these instances when I wondered if maybe I just hadn't found the right pair of panties worth wearing, even if only on a by-occasion basis. Enter: Pact I first learned of the fair-trade, GOTS-certified brand via my job as a daytime product hunter on the Most Wanted team . Pact not only exceeds a positive shopping reputation due to the company's earth-friendly initiatives but also for cultivating an impressively best-selling lineup of unassuming basics. Despite its stylistic simplicity,(available in sizes XS-2X) has been a persistent crowd favorite among both internet reviewers and Refinery29 readers alike — with its Classic Fit Bikini ruling the top-purchased ranks in our roundup of the best cotton underwear for women and amassingthat have awarded it a. Highlights include praise from yeast-infection-prone reviewers that swear by its breathability, appreciators of its full-coverage comfort that doesn't tread into granny-panty territory, and props from my fellow undie-free enthusiasts who speak to its barely-there body feel.With this knowledge and a need to reconsider my commitment to the commando lifestyle, I decided Pact's $14 panties ($6 less than Hanky Pankys!) were the ones to try. I spent a week in the brand's five most popular pairs, holding each to my preferred standard of being just as good or better than wearing nothin' at all. Monday was dedicated to the classic-fit bikini, then it was high-rise hipster Tuesday, Wednesday was for the boy shorts, followed by lace-waist Thursday, and a Friday thong song.