Affordably Stock Your Underwear Drawer With These 8 Brands

There’s a good reason behind the prices of highly-engineered intimates ballooning to astronomical proportions but, still, nothing gives us sticker shock quite like good old-fashioned lingerie. Never has so little fabric amounted to so many dollar signs. And, as something we need to wear every single day, the world of intimates isn’t exactly a category we can avoid. While it’s just dandy to splurge on a fancy set occasionally, we’d like to save a few pennies when it comes to shopping for our everyday staples — and we found just the spots.
Bulk-buying bras without demolishing our budgets is just a few clicks away, thanks to the retailers ahead. Each runs the gamut in style and size, offering everything from comfy cotton bralettes to peekaboo thongs for almost every type of body under the sun. Go on, have a look — we promise it won’t cost you an arm, a leg, or a boob.
