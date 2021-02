Affordably Stock Your Underwear Drawer With These 8 Brands

There’s a good reason behind the prices of highly-engineered intimates ballooning to astronomical proportions but, still, nothing gives us sticker shock quite like good old-fashioned lingerie . Never has so little fabric amounted to so many dollar signs. And, as something we need to wear every single day, the world of intimates isn’t exactly a category we can avoid. While it’s just dandy to splurge on a fancy set occasionally, we’d like to save a few pennies when it comes to shopping for our everyday staples — and we found just the spots.